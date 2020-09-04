





The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team had a tough night all around while hosting the California Pintos in Tri-County Conference action Thursday night at the Windsor gymnasium.

With the winner more than likely to draw the No. 1 or 2 seed in the TCC Tournament, Boonville knew it was now or never to make a statement.

Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, California had different ideas while beating Boonville in four sets 11-25, 26-24, 12-25 and 22-25.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 1-1 overall and in the conference, head coach Dina Herzog said California is a good team and the girls stepped up and played with them.

"California has a great defensive team and everything we hit at them, they dug," Herzog said. "I thought as the evening progressed I saw so much improvement. We needed to touch more balls on the block and we did. Madison Smith got better as the night progressed and blocked some balls. Hope Mesik stepped up her defense and contributed to our offense. Addison Brownfield’s all-around play and defense, setting and hitting contributed to our success, and Lillian Rohrbach and Genae Hodge mixed up the offense on the right side."

Although the Lady Pirates did plenty of good things in the match, they also have several things to work on after committing a total of 59 errors in four sets.

As expected the one set that Boonville kept its errors to a minimum, they won. However, in sets 1 and 3, the Lady Pirates trailed by double digits in stretches and found itself back on its heels more times than not.

In the fourth and final set, Boonville had its chances up 11-7 after a hit in the net by the Pintos. But what happened next is anybodys guess as California came back with eight straight points to go up 15-11 and never trailed again.

The Lady Pirates still made it close, though. Boonville trailed by just one (17-16) and then had it down to two on two different occasions at 23-21 and 24-22. However, after a short delay to determine whether Boonville lost a point due to an illegal substitution, California came back and closed out the match with a hit off the block for the win.

In the only win for Boonville on the night, the Lady Pirates trailed by as much as eight (20-12) before rallying back with six straight points on two service points by Madison Smith, a kill by Nora Morris and a block at the net by Jodie Bass. Then, after playing to two ties at 22-all and 24-24, Boonville caught a break after two back to back errors by California to tie the match at 1-all.

Madison Smith led the Lady Pirates with 15 service points with two aces. She also had seven kills 17 attack attempts along with five digs. Nora Morris also had a big night with seven kills on 37 attack attempts along with 11 digs, five assists and two service points with one ace. Addison Brownfield finished the match with 31 digs, six kills on 24 attack attempts and three service points, while Kennedy Renfrow added 24 digs, four attack attempts and two service points with one ace. Jodie Bass added 16 digs, seven service points with five aces and six kills on 22 attack attempts. Hope Mesik had 14 digs while Lillian Rohrbach contributed three digs, three kills on 15 attack attempts and two service points with one ace, and Gena Hodge with three kills on 23 attack attempts and two digs.

In the JV match, California defeated Boonville in two straight sets 26-24 and 25-21.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said she was very happy with how the girls played as a team. "They worked hard and just fell short a few points," Herzog said. "We missed some key serves in the end, but we are improving each and every day."

Kylee Turner finished the match for Boonville with 10 assists and six service points with one ace. Ashlen Homan also had six service points with three aces, while Addy Nichols added four service points with two aces, three dig and two kills, Abby Fuemmeler with four service points with one ace, four assists and two kills, Molly Schuster with five kills, two digs, two service points with one ace and one block, Addie Hubach with four digs, two kills and one block and Kinley Fox with two kills.

In the JV C-team match, Boonville beat California in two straight sets 25-19 and 25-20.

Boonville JV C-team coach Brittney Lowe said she was thrilled with the outcome for this being the first time these girls have ever played together.

"I am thrilled with the outcome," Lowe said. "Ihave changed the lineup every day trying to figure out where each girl’s strength is and it seems that this lineup worked well against California. Our goal is to work hard as a team, focus on the fundamentals, have fun and then with these things we will get a win."

Ava Esser led the Lady Pirates with six service points with three aces along with four kills and one dig. Cassidy Bishop finished the match with five service points with one ace along with 11 assists, two digs and two kills, while Molly Schuster added five service points with one ace, Heather Hall with four service points and two digs, Claire Witting with three service points with one ace and four digs, Ava Parman with five kills, one block, one assist and one service points, Kinley Fox with two digs, one kill and one service point with one ace, and Twelva Mason with six kills.