





Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said the toll of playing five games in seven days finally caught up with the Lady Pirates Thursday night in a 6-5 loss to the Hallsville Lady Indians.

While dropping their second one-run ballgame of the season, Zoeller said the girls came out a little sluggish and waited too long in the game to start pushing runs across. "We also stranded 10 runners, which is something we can’t afford to do,"Zoeller said. "To find the positive in this game, Emma West came out in relief and pitched really well. She had their batters off-balance through most of the game. Our hitters also hit the ball well tonight. We just didn’t string as many together as we needed to push runs across."

The loss dropped Boonville to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

The Lady Pirates may have also had a let down from playing the night before in a wild game against Southern Boone, which ended with Boonville winning 7-6 in nine innings.

Whatever the reason, Boonville looked sluggish to start the game while trailing Hallsville 3-0 in the first, 4-1 in the fourth and 5-3 in the fifth. However, in the top half of the sixth, the Lady Pirates rallied back with two runs to tie the game at 5-all. Unfortunately for Boonville, the Lady Indians had the last at bat in the game while pushing across one run in the seventh for the victory.

Eddie Cobb picked up the win in the circle for Hallsville while West took the loss for Boonville. Cobb pitched all seven innings and gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.

For Boonville, Abby Pulliam started the game and pitched the first inning and gave up three runs on three hits and one walk. West then came in and pitched five innings in relief and allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Boonville out-hit Hallsville 8-7, with Alexis Trigg going 2-for-4 with a single, home run and three RBIs. Jordyn Fuemmeler was 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI while West finished the game with one double. Kourtney Kendrick, Brooke Eichelberger and Olivia Eichelberger each had one single.

For Hallsville, Madysen Lucas went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Cobb and Paige McCord also doubled in the game for the Eagles while Abby Leer finished the game with a home run and one RBI.

In the JV game, Hallsville defeated Boonville 5-1.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the TCC, JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls did a lot of good things on defense. "We cut down on our fielding errors and got the outs in some tough situations," Pendergraft said. "Offensively, we continue to work on our discipline at the plate. Brooke Eichelberger and Rachel Massa pitched well for us. The Hallsville team just had some well placed hits. We will come back strong against Osage on Tuesday."

Hallsville’s JV never trailed in the game against Boonville and sent two runs across in the first and three again in the fourth. Boonville’s only run of the ballgame came in the top half of the fifth.

Abby Leer picked up the win in the circle for Hallsville while Brooke Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville. Eichelberger pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out three batters. Massa then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on three hits.

Freshman Alison Eichelberger had the only extra base hit in the game for Boonville, being a double, while Faith Mesik and Brooke Eichelberger each had one single.

Marissa Austene had two hits in the game for Hallsville while Clara Quintana finished the game with one double.