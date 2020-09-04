





Boonville girls tennis coach Melissa Harvey thought it was only right not to play her top three players against Osage’s 4, 5 and 6 Thursday night at the high school tennis courts.

With Osage’s No. 1, 2 and 3 all quarantined, Harvey said she decided to play the girls head to head at the singles position of No. 4-6.

What that meant is that Boonville’s No. 4-6 played in the No. 1-3 positions for the night, although they weren’t playing Osage’s No. 1-3. "Since the match against Carrollton only had a small amount of players as well, we chose to play girls who did not get to play from the JV the night before in tonight’s match at positions 4-6," Harvey said.

As it turned out, Osage recorded wins in five out of the six singles matches and then came back to post wins in two out of three doubles matches for a 7-2 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-2 on the season.

Recording the wins for Boonville was No. 6 singles player Ravyn Rand over Caroline Raback 6-1, and the No. 1 doubles team of Emma Neidig and Molly Amos over Marley Corpe and Megan Smithson 8-2.

In other singles matchs, Abigail Pannell fell to Corpe 8-2 at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 singles, Kate Schneringer lost to Smithson 8-5. At No. 3 singles, Hailey James dropped a 8-4 decision against Madison Butt. At No. 4 singles, Jordyn Williams was upended by Glory Nimmo 8-4. At No. 5 singles, Alexa Martin fell to Caroline Raback 6-0. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Ravyn Rand lost to Caroline Raback by a score of 6-1.

In other doubles matches, the No. 2 team of Arjiana Webster and Lilli Hendrix lost to the team of Butt and Nimmo 6-0. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Emily Baker and Choe Grizzle fell to the team of Butt and Nimmo by a score of 6-1.

Harvey said Pannell had good ideas on where she wanted to place the ball but often fell short at getting it there. She said Schneringer just came off a two week rest so her form was a little rough, but good form is just something she will just have to get back into a rhythm of. "Hailey got frustrated early and that affected her performance so we need to work on her mental toughness when she is challenged in her match,"Harvey said. "Williamson stepped into the lineup to a tough opponent. I would have liked to see her move her feet more and want her to work on the split-step in order to be prepared to move. Martin, our No. 12 played Raback, Osage’s No. 8, and really moved the ball to secure herself the only singles win of the night. Rand played the Osage’s No. 5 as well and learned that she needs to continue to work on her form."