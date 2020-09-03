





The New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team may stand at 1-2 after Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss against the New Bloomfield Wildcats. But if you consider both losses have come by one run, the Bulldogs could easily be 5-0.

Although the Bulldogs didn’t really get started offensively in the final-two innings with one run in each inning, head coach Erich Gerding said pitched Caleb Hull did a great job and gave the team a chance to win.

Hull took the loss, dropping him to 1-1 on the season, but could have easily been the winner after giving up just two runs on two hits and three walks in six innings. He also struck out five batters. Keaton Eads then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

New Bloomfield never trailed in the game and scored two runs in the second to go up 2-0. Then, after New Franklin cut the lead in half with one run in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats came back with one in its half of the seventh to make it 3-1. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the seventh, the Bulldogs tacked on another run to pull within one.

Offensively, Gerding said the team didn’t hit bad or anything the first four innings. "We just hit balls right at people early in counts, which allowed their guy to go deeper in the game,"Gerding said. "Once we started seeing more pitches and getting deeper counts, we saw more success. We had an opportunity again to tie or win late, and just did not come through. We need to put ourselves in better positions late in games by having a better approach early in games."

New Bloomfield out-hit New Franklin 4-2. Senior Colten Collyott had the only extra base hit in the game for New Franklin, being a double. Owen Armentrout had the only other hit with a single. Eads and Jake Marshall also drove in one run.