





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team was almost perfect Wednesday night while hosting the Carrollton Trojans at the high school tennis courts.

While honoring the two seniors prior to the match due to the uncertainity with COVID-19, the Lady Pirates-as expected-dominated the Trojans up and down the lineup for a convincing 8-1 victory.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 1-1 on the season.

Boonville head coach Melissa Harvey said the pace of the game was slower than the previous match on Monday so the ladies were able to slow down and relax a little.

"We worked on several key elements in practice on Tuesday and it really showed tonight,"Harvey said. "We started the night with two wins at our No. 2 and 3 doubles, but took a tough loss at our No. 1 doubles position. Although they couldn’t add a score to the board in doubles, Neidig and Amos redeemed themselves with strong wins in their singles matches."

Harvey also mentioned the play of senior Alexa Martin, who played her first singles match of the season to gain her first win of 2020.

The Lady Pirates set the tone early in the match against Carrollton with wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Arjiana Webster and Abigail Pannell won over the team of Kylaou Jenkins and Taylor Gunn 8-1. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team Kate Schneringer and Hailey James defeated the team of Emily Sprouse and Kaitlyn Burns 8-0.

As for the loss at the No. 1 doubles position, the team of Emma Neidig and Molly Amos put up a good fight but ended up on the losing side against the team of Emily Goetting and Sabrina Corzette 9-7.

Of course the Lady Pirates left little doubt in singles, with both Neidig and Amos bouncing back with impressive wins at the No. 1 and 2 position. Neidig defeated Goetting 8-2 while Amos won by the same identical score over Corzette. Both Neidig and Amos also remained undefeated in singles for the season at 2-0.

In other singles matches, Webster upended Jenkins 8-0 to improve to 1-1 at the No. 3 position. At No. 4 singles, Pannell won 8-0 over Gunn to improve to 1-1. At No. 5 singles, Schneringer beat Sprouse 8-1 to improve to 1-1. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, James won 8-0 over Burns to improve to 1-1.

Boonville also won both JV matches, with Martin winning 6-1 over Burns 6-1 and Lilli Hendrix prevailing 6-0 over Gunn.