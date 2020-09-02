





Boonville’s Hailee Williams and Hayden Williams led a small but determined group of runners for the Pirates Tuesday during the Salisbury 3500.

With a total of 93 boys and 63 girls competing in the meet, Hailee Williams finished 28th overall in a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds while Hayden Williams placed 53rd overall in a time of 15 minutes and 23 seconds.

Boonville had a total of four runners (3 girls and 1 boy) compete in the meet.

Emily Gibson finished 30th overall in a time of 17 minutes and 25 seconds while Jordan Birk placed 54th in 23 minutes and 24 seconds.

Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker said the first meet at Salisbury was good to get under their belt.

"The first meet gave our runners a better idea of where they are as far as being ready to compete," Baker said. "The consensus among the runners and coaches is there is still work that needs to be done to be consistently competitive. Hailee exceeded expectations for a first timer runner. We saw Hailee dig down and compete when the race got tough. One of the topics we continually talk to our runners about is how grueling the actual race is if you give it your all. Building mental toughness is a key element to success in cross country. Again, this meet was a baseline and we are going to keep shaving time every time we compete."

Connor Burns of Southern Boone had the top time for the boys in 11 minutes and 22 seconds while Alex Volkart, also of Southern Boone, turned in the winning time for the girls in 13 minutes and 39 seconds.

Father Tolton boys and girls captured first in the meet with a total of 24 and 34 points, respectively. Moberly finished second for the boys with 89 points while Southern Boone had the second highest total for the girls with 58 points.

Boonville’s cross-country team will compete next in the Marshall Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 10 starting at 4 p.m.