





You can forgive the Boonville Pirates soccer team if they seemed a little off Tuesday night in the season opener against the Clinton Cardinals.

Although the Pirates put up a good fight in a 4-0 loss, just getting to the game was a chore in itself with some bus problems on the way to the game.

Nonetheless, head coach Kaz Hazell said the boys played extremely hard and worked at it for the full 80 minutes.

"With 10 minutes left in the first half, there was a miscommunication in the back that led to a goal,"Hazell said. "Early in the second half, Clinton scored on a corner kick and we did not have enough gas after that to make the comeback. Overall, the boys showed lots of heart and we learned what we need to work on. It was a productive first game and the boys did not let the mistakes discourage them. The biggest strength from the game was the grittiness from everyone on the defensive side of the ball.

"As for what can learn from the game, is to stay more connected in the middle of the field. Moving our bodies earlier to connect passes and push up the field will be important for us to learn. The first game jitters were noticeable, but the boys played through them. For the first game of the season, it was a good starting point and gives us a lot of chances to learn from simple mistakes. If the boys play that hard every night, they will always be in the game."

Clinton led 1-0 at the half on a goal at the 30 minute mark and then scored three more goals in the second half at the 43, 54 and 78 minute mark.

The Cardinals also finished the game with 16 shot attempts and four shots on goal while Boonville had only six shot attempts and four shots on goal.

Boonville junior goalie Gage Allison finished the match with 12 saves.

In the JV match, Boonville and Clinton played to a 1-1 tie for 40 minutes of soccer.

Hazell said the JV boys looked pretty good out there. "There is a lot of emerging talent from our youth,"Hazell said. "The midfield was able to connect their passes very well. The goal came from a cross to a header directed to the far post into the side netting."

Kameron Desmond scored Boonville’s only goal at the 15 minute mark on an assist from Avery Shaw.

Clinton’s goal came at the 20 minute mark.

Boonville JV goalie Ryan Jones finished the match with two saves.