





What a difference a year makes.

After finishing 0-23-2 in 2019, the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team cleared its first hurdle of the season Tuesday in the season and conference opener against Southern Boone by winning in three straight sets 25-19, 27-25 and 25-23.

Tuesday’s match also marked a night of honoring the three seniors (Kennedy Renfrow, Jodie Bass and Sophi Waibel) prior to the varsity match due to the uncertainity of COVID-19.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said this was a great first conference win for the seniors.

"The girls were nervous to start, and errors occurred early on as a result,"Herzog said. "Once the nerves settled we accomplished what we set out to do. I’m so proud of our defense and serve-receive. Jodie (Bass) and Kennedy (Renfrow) were unstoppable in back row. Madison (Smith) and her blocking at the net were a threat, and good passing allowed Nora (Morris) and Addison (Brownfield) to run the offense successfully. I thought Lillian (Rohrbach) and Genae (Hodge) did well right side by mixing up the offense. Southern Boone helped us in sets two and three with a lot of missed serves. It’s tough to prepare both physically and mentally for three out of five sets. We didn’t break down. Our sets were close but the girls didn’t break under pressure."

The Lady Pirates definitely had to earn the win with a total of 18 ties in three sets. The first set was also the most lopsided of the three as Boonville won by a total of six points and never trailed after leading 10-9.

In the second set, Boonville jumped out to a five point lead at 17-12 but then hit a lull as Southern Boone rallied back with four straight-mostly on errors-to cut the lead to one at 17-16. The Lady Pirates also led by four at 21-17 only to have the Eagles rally back again to tie the set on three different occasions at 21-21, 23-23 and 24-24. SBC also took a 25-24 lead at one point but had no answer for the next three as junior Addison Brownfield came back with back to back serves for the win.

The third set was also back and forth with Boonville leading by one at 9-8. However after back to back kills by Bass and Rohrbach, the Lady Pirates came back several sideouts later with four straight points to extend the lead to six at 16-10. But even then SBC closed the gap and tied the set at 22-22 and 23-all. Boonville scored the next-two points, however, on a hit in the net by the Eagles and a hit to the back row by Morris to record the sweep in three sets.

Brownfield led the Lady Pirates with 10 service points with three aces and tied Morris with the team-high in assists with nine. Morris also had six kills and one service point on the night. Renfrow finished the match with a team-leading 11 digs along with nine service points with two aces while Jodie Bass had 10 digs, six service points, five kills and two blocks, Rohrbach with six service points, two digs, one block and one kill, Madison Smith with a team-leading eight kills along with four service points with two aces, four blocks and one dig, Hope Mesik with two digs and Genae Hodge with one kill.

In the JV match, Southern Boone won in the best 2 out of 3 sets over Boonville 25-27, 25-23 and 8-15.

Boonville JV coach Jodie Herzog said Addy Nichols continues to prove she is a threat on the serving line by leading the team with 7 earned points followed by Abby Fuemmeler, Molly Schuster and Kylee Turner all contributing 6 each.

Herzog said Nichols also took control of the net with six kills, followed by Addie Hubach and Ava Parman each with 3.

"The girls saw the court and found the holes tonight," Herzog said. "They figured out what was going to score. Kinley Fox came off the bench strong by helping run the offense and putting down 2 kills. Abby Fuemmeler ran the court with 8 assists while Kylee Turner chipped in 7. The girls played well. We made some silly errors, but that’s expected this early in the season. There are a lot of things we need to work on, but I have a good feeling about this team."

Nichols finished the match with a team-high in both service points with seven and kills with six. Abby Fuemmeler had six service points, eight assists, two kills and one block while Kylee Turner added seven assists, six service points with four aces and two kills, Molly Schuster six service points with one ace and two kills, Addie Hubach four digs, three kills, one service point and one block, Kinley Fox two service points with one ace and two kills and Ava Parman with three kills.

The Boonville girls volleyball team will host the California Pintos in another conference match on Thursday, Sept. 3 starting at 5 p.m.