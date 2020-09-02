





The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team continued its perfect season against one of the best in the Tri-County Conference Tuesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

What figures to be a two-team race in the conference tournament between Boonville and Southern Boone, the Lady Pirates couldn’t have picked a better starting point by beating the Eagles by 14 strokes 181-195.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said his team got the win against a good team. "Southern Boone has a couple of good players on their team,"VanderLinden said. "I know I’m sounding critical, but I know what these young ladies are capable of doing if everyone plays to their abilities on the same night. We improved our team score by 17 strokes from last year on our opening match. That is a good improvement, but I know we can do better."

The Lady Pirates have been pretty good thus far this season at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

However, VanderLinden said Thursday’s match will be another difficult match as the Lady Pirates take on Blair Oaks at home.

The weather also cooperated for once. Instead of rain, the two teams played in ideal conditions with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid low 80s.

As for the low score for the meet, Southern Boone’s Lily Frazier finished 2 over after nine holes with a score of 37.

Boonville sophomore Hannah LeGrant had the next lowest score, coming in with a 5-over par 40. Boonville’s Zoey Lang and Lila Frazier of SBC tied for third with a score of 45 while Boonville’s Payten Black finished fourth with a score of 46.

VanderLinden said while shooting the low score for Boonville, LeGrant finished the match with four pars and five bogeys. Lang had three pars and three bogeys while Black added one birdie, one par and two bogeys.

Other scores for Boonville had Rayghan Skoufus finishing with a score of 50 with one par and three bogeys; Leah Ziegelbein 51 with one par and two bogeys; Carlie Daniel 52 with three bogeys; Alexis Schnetzler 56 with one par and two bogeys; Julianne Bromagen 57 with one bogey; Azalya Kluck 59 with one bogey; Mckenna Campbell 60; and Ella Battreall 69.