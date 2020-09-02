





The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team get an A for effort Tuesday on the road against Class 4 Columbia Hickman.

Although the scoring for the Lady Pirates came a little too late in a 3-2 loss, head coach Christie Zoeller said the game was played and hard fought for both teams.

"Emma (West)kept great composure on the mound and pitched through a few tough situations," Zoeller said. "Defensively, we saw a lot of great defensive plays and stayed positive throughout the game. We did have a couple of errors and know that we need to cut down on those. This was a great team effort and even though we didn’t come out on the winning side of this one, I am still proud of the way we hung in this game and never gave up."

Although both teams finished with six hits and two errors in the game, it was the Kewpies with the early lead after plating one run in each of the second, third and fourth innings. Boonville finally got on the board in the top half of the sixth with one run on a RBI-single to right to score Abby Pulliam. Then, in the seventh, the Lady Pirates tacked on another run on the RBI-triple to right by Rachel Massa.

Massa also had two of the team’s six hits in the game by going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and one RBI. West finished the game with a single and one RBI while Daylynn Baker, Alexis Albin and Olivia Eichelberger each added one single.

Henley led all hitters for Hickman with a double, triple and one RBI. Hurtado also finished the game with two hits while Kendrick doubled.

Henley also picked up the win in the circle for Hickman while West took the loss for Boonville. Henley pitched all seven innings and gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters. West, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out four.

Hickman also won the JV game against Boonville 6-4.

The Lady Pirates, 0-1 on the season, trailed Hickman at one point 3-0 after three innings before rallying back with three in the fourth and one again in the fifth to go up 4-3. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, the Kewpies rallied back with three runs for the win.

Baker picked up the win in the circle for Hickman while Brooke Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville. Rachel Massa started the game for the Lady Pirates and pitched the first-three innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out one batter. Eichelberger then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Boonville out-hit Hickman 7-6, with Alison Eichelberger going 2-for-3 with two singles. Gracey Rose and Becky Evans each had one single and one RBI while Lexie Maddex, Jordyn Fuemmeler and Carlie Bishop added one single each.

For Hickman’s JV, Goodman went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs.