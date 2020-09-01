





The Boonville Pirates JV football team hit the road for its first game of the 2020 season on Monday against the Pleasant Hill Roosters.

Although the Pirates varsity team defeated the Roosters in a hard-fought battle last Friday in the season opener 25-20, the JV team had a different outcome as they fell 28-6.

Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer said he was very happy with the effort level for being the first game and the first high school football game for most of the freshmen. "Not at any point during the game did we quit or give up," Brimer said. "The kids just kept fighting. Unfortunately, we just made too many mental errors to keep up. The good news is that we can correct mental errors during practice this week. We need to keep getting better and better each day and prepare for next week."

The Pirates in blue trailed the Roosters by just a touchdown at the break after giving up six in the second quarter. However, in the third quarter, PHill managed to tack on two more scores to extend the lead to 20-0. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, Boonville freshman quarterback Drew Rhorer hooked up with freshman receiver Rhodes Leonard on a 30-yard scoring strike to put the Pirates on the board. Unfortunately for Boonville, the Roosters would add another touchdown to seal the win.

Rhorer finished the game 5 of 19 for 108 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, while Dakota Troost completed 3 of 6 passes for 41 yards.

Leonard led the Pirates in both rushing and receiving yards, with three carries for 23 yards and four catches for 80 yards and one score. Troost had six carries for 10 yards.

Sophomore Connor Acton hauled in three passes for 41 yards while Blake Griffin added one catch for 18 yards.

On defense, Acton led the Pirates with eight total tackles along with one tackle for loss. Max Eckerle had seven tackles and one tackle for loss while Eli Stock added six tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Gabe Brimer with five tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and one caused fumble, Xavier Flippin with five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks, Ethan Watson, Abram Taylor and Zane Watring each with five tackles, Trent Maxwell with four tackles and two tackles for loss, Darieus Brady with three tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks, Chandler Stonecipher with three tackles and one fumble recovery, Will Stock, Blake Richardson and Drake Cottrell with two tackles each, and Gage Hodges, Zander Schuster and Isaiah Escamilla with one tackle apiece.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will play next on Tuesday, Sept. 8 against the Hallsville Indians at Gene Reagan field starting at 6 p.m.