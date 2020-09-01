





Boonville Lady Pirates tennis coach Melissa Harvey said Monday’s 6-3 loss on the road against the Mexico Bulldogs was really due to lack of mental toughness more than anything.

Although the Lady Pirates returned just two starters back from the 2019 season, Harvey said she noticed the team’s confidence lacking and that is something they are going to address first thing in practice on Tuesday.

The night wasn’t a total loss. Boonville’s No. 1 and 2 singles players Emma Neidig and Molly Amos both picked up wins for the Lady Pirates. Neidig and Amos also won at No. 1 doubles.

In singles, Neidig defeated Mexico’s Shelby Kennemore 10-8 while Amos won in a tiebreak over Katherine Gooch 10-10 (7-4). Meanwhile, in doubles, the duo prevailed over Kennemore and Lillian Yager 10-5.

Harvey said Neidig had a great start in her singles match, but then had a tough go for a few games. "Emma was able to get back into that strong mentality that she needed to finish with a win,"Harvey said. "As for Molly, she had a strong competitor. She had a close match all the way to the tiebreaker at the end, but was able to push through on the long points to secure the win."

In other matches, Arjiana Webster fell to Lillian Yager at the No. 3 position 10-2. At No. 4 singles, Abigail Pannell lost to Jocelyn Jarquin Garcia 10-4. At No. 5 singles, Hailey James dropped a 10-0 decision against Estrella Ramirez-Lopez 10-0. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Lilli Hendrix fell to Anna Auwarter 10-4.

Harvey said when the team struggled, they really got into a mindset that wasn’t healthy for their play. "We are better players than what was exhibited on the courts tonight and that was disappointing. Hopefully the first game jitters are out of the way and we can move on at our next match with a tougher approach."

As for the doubles matches, the No. 2 team of Webster and Pannell lost 10-8 to the team of Gooch and Auwarter while the team of James and Hendrix fell 10-4 to the team of Jarquin-Garvia and Ramirez Lopez.

In junior varsity action, Mexico won all four matches against Boonville.

At No. 1 JV doubles, the team of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Jordyn Williamson lost in a tiebreak against Haydet Herrera-Garcia and Winona Whelan 6-6 (7-3). At No. 2 JV doubles, the team of Emily Baker and Chloe Grizzle lost to the team of Haydet Herrera-Garcia and Winona Whelan 6-1. At No. 3 JV doubles, the team of Alexa Martin and Haylie Mendez fell to the team of Messiah Simpson and Amelia Denham 6-1. Meanwhile, at No. 4 JV doubles, the team of Alexa Martin and Ravyn Rand fell of Messiah Simpson and Amelia Denham 6-2.

Harvey said the JV team was able to get good experience of match play and learned a lot from tough opponents.