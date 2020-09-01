The Mexico softball program has been synonymous with winning over the past five years.

The Bulldogs won district titles in four of the past five seasons, including the Class 3 state championship in 2018. Mexico posted a record of 101-42 over that span.

The Bulldogs look to carry that success into this season, but there’s no denying things will look a little bit different. Newly hired head coach Kendra Murphy now leads Mexico after serving two years with nearby Centralia and five years at North Central Missouri Conference rival Hannibal.

Murphy replaces Keith Louder as the Bulldogs seek to move past an offseason like no other and work to claim their fourth consecutive district title.

Murphy was offered the position in February and officially hired in March. Meanwhile this year, COVID-19 brought forth a new reality for Americans across the nation.

School districts across the state closed in March and moved to online learning. MSHSAA canceled all spring athletics in April. That decision, coupled with local governments enforcing stay-at-home orders, left new coaches like Murphy without chances to meet their new players.

"I’d been staring at names for two months on a piece of paper," Murphy said. "I didn’t even try to contact them until the end of May when school was out because I didn’t want them to have to think about summer (practices) when they were still trying to navigate school."

Schools in mid-Missouri reopened athletics in June under new social distancing rules and increased sanitation. That’s when Murphy could finally meet her players.

"It was really kind of weird because I was having to communicate with the girls via text and phone calls and they had never even met me," Murphy said. "So that part was very strange, and then during the second week of June, I finally got to meet them at the first practice."

Mexico met two times per week for offseason workouts, and softball was one of the few Bulldog sports allowed to travel to compete in team camps this summer. The Bulldogs went to Centralia for a team camp, and that experience, along with scrimmages, helped Murphy gain a grasp on her new program.

"I tried really hard not to come in with a lot of expectations," Murphy said. "Watching them play on the field versus coaching them are two totally different things. ... I expected the skill level to be where it’s at (for returners) and that’s pretty high. Now it’s just a matter of catching the younger players up to them."

Murphy, however, understands the outlook of this season will be different from years past. The Bulldogs graduated seven seniors, including all-state selection Logan Blevins.

"We are extremely young this year," Murphy said. "Had the coaching staff not changed, it was going to look completely different than what people have typically thought about when they think about Mexico softball over the past four or five years."

There remains uncertainty surrounding fall sports. COVID-19 could shut things down and force the team into quarantine, much like for the Mexico football team, which had to cancel its home opener last Friday due to a player receiving a positive coronavirus test result.

Murphy and her staff are taking those concerns seriously.

"One thing that we’ve talked about to the girls a lot is that more so this year than any other, you have to think about your seniors," Murphy said. "Not only on the field but off the field. You have to be extremely cautious and conscientious."

Mexico was scheduled to open its 2020 season Tuesday at Marshall.