





New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball coach Ross Dowell isn’t one to throw in the towel just yet after two games over the weekend in the Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic.

While the Lady Bulldogs fell in both games, losing to Fayette 10-2 and Moberly 7-4, Dowell said overall it was a pretty good day.

"One of the down falls in both games is that we gave up six runs in one inning," Dowell said. "Defensively, we were solid. We made a few errors on tough plays and our communication was not as good as it should have been, but I thought we had really good at bats and made some good adjustments to some really good pitching."

New Franklin led briefly in both games against Fayette and Moberly. The Lady Bulldogs held a 3-1 lead after 3 1/2 before giving up six runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Meanwhile, in the game against Moberly, New Franklin led 1-0 after one inning before surrendering six runs in the top half of the second.

Fayette out-hit New Franklin 7-1 while Moberly won the hitting battle against the Lady Bulldogs 8-6.

New Franklin scored a total of six runs on seven hits on the day.

Abby Maupin took the loss in the first game for New Franklin. Maupin pitched five innings and gave up 10 runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out four. Senior Alexia Sprick, meanwhile, took the loss in Game 2. Sprick pitched a total of six innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and seven walks.

Izy Matney had the only hit in the game for New Franklin in Game 1, being a single.

Asbury had two hits in the game for Fayette, one of which went for a double. The Lady Falcons had a total of four extra base hits in the ballgame.

Ball picked up the win in the circle for Fayette by giving up just two runs on one hit and two walks. Ball also struck out seven batters.

In the second game, Maupin went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Sprick finished the game with one single and drove in one run while Carly Dorson and Sophia Held added one single each.

Taylor, Stone and Bates each had two hits in the game for Moberly. Taylor went 2-for-4 with one double and two RBIs. Bates also doubled and drove in one run.

Klostermann picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Spartans. Klostermann pitched all six innings and gave up four runs on six hits while striking out five batters.

