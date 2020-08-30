





The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team and the Prairie Home Panthers baseball team were shutout in their season openers last weekend.

While the Lady Tigers fell to Warrensburg 15-0 in the Marshall Tournament on Saturday, the Prairie Home/Bunceton baseball team lost to Class 1 powerhouse St. Elizabeth 11-0 in five innings Friday night.

Pilot Grove softball coach George Monk said having the first game against a strong team like Warrensburg really gave the girls an opportunity to work against a quality opponent.

"We have not had an opportunity to practice at game speed so our girls were really ready to get on the field," Monk said. "Warrensburg played an excellent game and showed us how we need to prepare for the rest of the season. Our at bats were pretty good overall. The top of the order performed as expected and we were quite please with the bottom as they were able to put the bat on the ball. Marci Lammers did a good job for us on the bump. She made some real quality pitches. Defensively we have a lot of work to do."

Marci Lammers took the loss in the circle for Pilot Grove by giving up 15 runs on seven hits and seven walks in 2 2/3 innings. Lammers also had three strikeouts in the game.

Kaitlyn Maggard had the only hit in the game for Pilot Grove, being a single.

In the Prairie Home-St. Elizabeth game, the Panthers trailed the Wildcats 2-0 after four but then surrendered nine runs in the top half of the fifth.

Hunter Shuffield took the loss for Prairie Home despite giving up just two runs on three hits in two innings.

Blane Petsel and Shuffield had the only hits in the game for the Panthers, both being singles.