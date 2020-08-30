





The New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team had every chance to knock off La Plata in the championship game in the Atlanta Tournament.

After plowing through Putnam County 15-1 in five innings in Game 1, New Franklin led La Plata 8-7 after 5 1/2 in the second game. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, La Plata rallied back with two runs for a 9-8 victory.

Despite finishing 1-1 in the tournament, New Franklin head coach Erich Gerding said he was really pleased with the effort and the fight.

"It all started with our pitchers throughout the day," Gerding said. "Caleb Hull definitely had a memorable day. The second game against La Plata was a really good one. It was good to see us fight back so many times and give ourselves a chance to win. It was great to get back out there for sure, but it was made better by the way we played. I’m very proud of these boys."

In the game against Putnam County, New Franklin jumped out to stay by pushing across two runs in the first, four again in the second and nine in the third. Putnam County, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the third.

Caleb Hull picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Hull pitched three innings and struck out four batters while giving up one run on three hits. Keaton Eads then came in and pitched one inning and struck out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Jake Marshall pitched one inning and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one.

New Franklin also out-hit Putnam County 11-4, with Hull and Colten Collyott each collecting two hits. Hull went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while Collyott had a single, home run and two RBIs. Clayton Wilmsmeyer finished the game with two hits and drove in one run while Sam Marshall had one double. Keaton Eads and Tysen Dowell each had one hit and one RBI while Tanner Bishop and Bret Thompson added one single. Jake Marshall and Owen Armentrout each had one RBI.

In the second game, La Plata opened the first inning with three runs and then took a 7-4 lead after five. However, in the top half of the sixth, New Franklin rallied back with four runs to go up 8-7 only to have La Plata tally two in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Keaton Eads took the loss in relief for New Franklin. Clayton Wilmsmeyer started the game and pitched the first-three innings, giving up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. Tanner Bishop then came in and pitched one inning and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Meanwhile, after Eads pitched 1 2/3 innings and issued two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one, Caleb Hull came in and pitched 1/3 inning and struck out one batter.

Hull had a single, home run and two RBIs to lead all hitters in the game for New Franklin, 1-1. Eads finished the game with two doubles and one RBI. Dowell added two singles while Wilmsmeyer and Collyott had one single and two RBIs each and Armentrout with one single. Sam Marshall also drove in one run.