





Boonville sophomore Zoey Lang was ready for her first competition of the season Friday in a quadrangular at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond.

While facing Odessa, Excelsior Springs and California, Lang fired a low round of 74 to capture meet medalist honors.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team also captured first in the meet by five strokes against Excelsior Springs 319-324. Odessa finished third with a team score of 346 while California placed fourth with a score of 360.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the golf course turned all 18 of their holes into par 3s for this meet, which made it a par 54.

"This was a good chance for the girls to get in shape for walking 18 holes and also to work on their short game,"VanderLinden said. "Getting three wins to start a season is a great way to start, but I think each one of the girls would tell you that they can still improve. They are going to need to work on their games this weekend and at practice on Monday with the week we have in front of us. We have Southern Boone, last year’s champion, on Tuesday and then play Blair Oaks on Thursday. Those two schools and us will be fighting for the conference championship this year. Both matches will be held at Hail Ridge Golf Course."

VanderLinden said Lang had one birdie, five pars and eight bogeys on the day.

Payten Black finished fourth overall in the meet with a score of 79 with four pars and nine bogeys. Hannah LeGrant tied for fifth with Excelsior Springs’ Amanda Pranke with a score of 80 with one birdie, two pars and six bogeys. Rayghan Skoufos finished with a score of 86 with six bogeys while Carlie Daniel fired a score of 90 with one par and five bogeys.

Hope Chappel of Excelsior Springs finished second overall with a score of 75, while Makenzie Harget of Odessa placed third with a score of 77.

VanderLinden said the top five scores were considered medalists, which put Boonville golfers in three out of the top five spots.