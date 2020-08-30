





The Boonville Lady Pirates JV volleyball team opened the 2020 season Saturday in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at California.

After finishing 2-4 overall in pool play, which was good enough for third place in their pool, assistant coach Joedi Herzog said Boonville was then paired against Eldon-the No. 2 seed-in the opening round of bracket play.

The Lady Pirates fell in two straight set against Eldon 17-25 and 17-25.

Herzog said this was a great tournament. "It allowed us to see what the other teams have," Herzog said. "We have a very competitive conference. The girls were able to work as a team and contribute individually. This will allow me to piece together what will work this season. There’s so much talent on this team and I’m excited for this season."

In the opening match against Hallsville, the Lady Pirates dropped the first set 16-25 but won the second set 25-10. Meanwhile, in the second match, Boonville fell in both sets against California 16-25 and 22-25. Then, in the third match, Boonville won the first set over Southern Boone 25-19 but dropped the second set 18-25.

Herzog said Addy Nichols was a force with her serves, leading the team with 17 service points with nine aces along with nine kills in the front line. Herzog added Addie Hubach didn’t disappoint with her aggressive digs by leading the team with 15, while Abby Fuemmeler led the team with 12 assists, with Kylee Turner contributing with seven.

Nichols also had five digs and two blocks while Molly Schuster added 10 service points with six aces, seven kills and five digs. Ava Parman had eight service points with three aces, 10 digs and four kills, while Kylee Turner contributed eight service points with three aces, five digs, four kills and one block, Kinley Fox with seven service points with six digs and one kill, Addie Hubach with six service points with one ace, four kills and one block, Abby Fuemmeler with five service points with two aces, five digs and one kill, Claire Witting with four digs and Alyssa Gross with one kill.

