





Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said after close consultation with the Cooper County Health Department and a common goal, to continue fall extracurricular activities and in-person school for the students in the Boonville R-1 School District, there will be a limited number of spectators at home events for the first two weeks of the fall athletic season.

Shikles said the district will re-evaluate the information they have in two weeks to determine a continued course of action.

At this time, the Boonville R-1 School is considered to be in "The Green Level" tier, which includes game participants, coaches , officials, event staff, medical staff, media, security, and cheer team.

Shikles said each game participant will receive four tickets to distribute to their family members. These ticket holders will be the only admitted spectators into the game.

No band, dance team or halftime performances (these will be pre-recorded and shown on Friday nights during the varsity football game on Prepcast), Shikles said.

There will be limited concessions, although individuals can choose to carry in their own food. Social distancing will be required for all spectators at all events.

"Our goal is to get into the Blue Level (this level allows for no limit on spectators)," Shikles said. "Our ultimate goal is to stay out of the Yellow Level (No Spectators) and out of the Red Level (Games and Events Cancelled). With the community's support and cooperation, we hope to achieve our goal of returning to the Blue Level and getting back to normal as soon as possible."