Thursday

Aug 27, 2020 at 11:15 AM


GOLF


Sept. 1, SO. BOONE, 4


Sept. 3, Father Tolton, TBA


Sept. 8, California, Sacred Heart, 4


Sept. 11-BOONVILLE TOURNAMENT, 9 a.m.


Sept. 17, Eldon/Osage, TBA


Sept. 21, CALIFORNIA, 4


Sept. 28, Tri. Co. Tourn.


Sept. 29, Eldon/Osage, TBA


ROSTER


Senior


Julianne Bromagen


Junior


Rayghan Skoufos


Sophomores


Hannah LeGrant, Zoey Lang, Peyton Black, Leah Ziegelbein, Alexis Schnetzler, Mckenna Campbell, Azalya Kluck


Freshmen


Carlie Daniel, Ella Battreall


CROSS-COUNTRY


Sept. 1, at Salisbury, 4


Sept. 10, Marshall Invite, 9


Sept. 19, at Fulton, 10:30


Sept. 22, Boonville Meet, 4


Sept. 26, Gans Creek Invite


Oct. 1, at Moberly, 4


Oct. 15, Tri-Co. Meet, TBA


Oct. 20, at Mexico, 4


ROSTER


Seniors


Hayden Alley, Brayden McFarland, Jordan Birk, Daylynn Baker


Juniors


Austin Coleman, Rachel Massa


Sophomores


Hayden Williams, Austin Rice, Emily Gibson, Hailee Williams


Freshmen


Ryan Jones, Alison Eichelberger


Atlanta


Baseball


Tournament


Saturday, Aug. 29


Atlanta vs. LaPlata, 8 am.


New Franklin vs. Putnam Co., 10 a.m.


Losers bracket game, 12 noon


Winners bracket game, 2 p.m.


Tri-County Conference JV Volleyball


Tournament


At California


Saturday, Aug. 29


Pool play begins at 9 a.m.


Pool A-Court 1


1. Blair Oaks


2. Eldon


3. Osage


4. Hallsville freshmen


Pool B-Court 2


1. California


2. Hallsville


3. Southern Boone


4. Boonville


Schedule of play


Match 1-1 vs. 3, 9 a.m.


Match 2-2 vs. 4


Match 3-1 vs. 4


Match 4-2 vs. 3


Match 5-3 vs. 4


Match 6-1 vs. 2


Ranking from pool play for bracket seeding


1. Win/loss record in pool


2. Head to head competition/if needed point differential in head to head competition


3. Overall point differential


4. Flip a coin


Single elimination


tournament play


Court 1


Match 1-1-Pool vs. 4 Pool B


Match 2-2 Pool B vs. 3 Pool A


Match 3-Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2


Court 2


Match 1-1 Pool B vs. 4 Pool A


Match 2-2 Pool A vs. 3 Pool B


Match 3-Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2


Championship match


Winner Court 1 Match 3 vs. Winner Court 2 Match 3