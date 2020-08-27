GOLF
Sept. 1, SO. BOONE, 4
Sept. 3, Father Tolton, TBA
Sept. 8, California, Sacred Heart, 4
Sept. 11-BOONVILLE TOURNAMENT, 9 a.m.
Sept. 17, Eldon/Osage, TBA
Sept. 21, CALIFORNIA, 4
Sept. 28, Tri. Co. Tourn.
Sept. 29, Eldon/Osage, TBA
ROSTER
Senior
Julianne Bromagen
Junior
Rayghan Skoufos
Sophomores
Hannah LeGrant, Zoey Lang, Peyton Black, Leah Ziegelbein, Alexis Schnetzler, Mckenna Campbell, Azalya Kluck
Freshmen
Carlie Daniel, Ella Battreall
CROSS-COUNTRY
Sept. 1, at Salisbury, 4
Sept. 10, Marshall Invite, 9
Sept. 19, at Fulton, 10:30
Sept. 22, Boonville Meet, 4
Sept. 26, Gans Creek Invite
Oct. 1, at Moberly, 4
Oct. 15, Tri-Co. Meet, TBA
Oct. 20, at Mexico, 4
ROSTER
Seniors
Hayden Alley, Brayden McFarland, Jordan Birk, Daylynn Baker
Juniors
Austin Coleman, Rachel Massa
Sophomores
Hayden Williams, Austin Rice, Emily Gibson, Hailee Williams
Freshmen
Ryan Jones, Alison Eichelberger
Atlanta
Baseball
Tournament
Saturday, Aug. 29
Atlanta vs. LaPlata, 8 am.
New Franklin vs. Putnam Co., 10 a.m.
Losers bracket game, 12 noon
Winners bracket game, 2 p.m.
Tri-County Conference JV Volleyball
Tournament
At California
Saturday, Aug. 29
Pool play begins at 9 a.m.
Pool A-Court 1
1. Blair Oaks
2. Eldon
3. Osage
4. Hallsville freshmen
Pool B-Court 2
1. California
2. Hallsville
3. Southern Boone
4. Boonville
Schedule of play
Match 1-1 vs. 3, 9 a.m.
Match 2-2 vs. 4
Match 3-1 vs. 4
Match 4-2 vs. 3
Match 5-3 vs. 4
Match 6-1 vs. 2
Ranking from pool play for bracket seeding
1. Win/loss record in pool
2. Head to head competition/if needed point differential in head to head competition
3. Overall point differential
4. Flip a coin
Single elimination
tournament play
Court 1
Match 1-1-Pool vs. 4 Pool B
Match 2-2 Pool B vs. 3 Pool A
Match 3-Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Court 2
Match 1-1 Pool B vs. 4 Pool A
Match 2-2 Pool A vs. 3 Pool B
Match 3-Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Championship match
Winner Court 1 Match 3 vs. Winner Court 2 Match 3