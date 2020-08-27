GOLF

Sept. 1, SO. BOONE, 4

Sept. 3, Father Tolton, TBA

Sept. 8, California, Sacred Heart, 4

Sept. 11-BOONVILLE TOURNAMENT, 9 a.m.

Sept. 17, Eldon/Osage, TBA

Sept. 21, CALIFORNIA, 4

Sept. 28, Tri. Co. Tourn.

Sept. 29, Eldon/Osage, TBA

ROSTER

Senior

Julianne Bromagen

Junior

Rayghan Skoufos

Sophomores

Hannah LeGrant, Zoey Lang, Peyton Black, Leah Ziegelbein, Alexis Schnetzler, Mckenna Campbell, Azalya Kluck

Freshmen

Carlie Daniel, Ella Battreall

CROSS-COUNTRY

Sept. 1, at Salisbury, 4

Sept. 10, Marshall Invite, 9

Sept. 19, at Fulton, 10:30

Sept. 22, Boonville Meet, 4

Sept. 26, Gans Creek Invite

Oct. 1, at Moberly, 4

Oct. 15, Tri-Co. Meet, TBA

Oct. 20, at Mexico, 4

ROSTER

Seniors

Hayden Alley, Brayden McFarland, Jordan Birk, Daylynn Baker

Juniors

Austin Coleman, Rachel Massa

Sophomores

Hayden Williams, Austin Rice, Emily Gibson, Hailee Williams

Freshmen

Ryan Jones, Alison Eichelberger

Atlanta

Baseball

Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 29

Atlanta vs. LaPlata, 8 am.

New Franklin vs. Putnam Co., 10 a.m.

Losers bracket game, 12 noon

Winners bracket game, 2 p.m.

Tri-County Conference JV Volleyball

Tournament

At California

Saturday, Aug. 29

Pool play begins at 9 a.m.

Pool A-Court 1

1. Blair Oaks

2. Eldon

3. Osage

4. Hallsville freshmen

Pool B-Court 2

1. California

2. Hallsville

3. Southern Boone

4. Boonville

Schedule of play

Match 1-1 vs. 3, 9 a.m.

Match 2-2 vs. 4

Match 3-1 vs. 4

Match 4-2 vs. 3

Match 5-3 vs. 4

Match 6-1 vs. 2

Ranking from pool play for bracket seeding

1. Win/loss record in pool

2. Head to head competition/if needed point differential in head to head competition

3. Overall point differential

4. Flip a coin

Single elimination

tournament play

Court 1

Match 1-1-Pool vs. 4 Pool B

Match 2-2 Pool B vs. 3 Pool A

Match 3-Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Court 2

Match 1-1 Pool B vs. 4 Pool A

Match 2-2 Pool A vs. 3 Pool B

Match 3-Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Championship match

Winner Court 1 Match 3 vs. Winner Court 2 Match 3