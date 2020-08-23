Chris Bowie @BDNBowie

Sunday

Aug 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM


Saturday, Aug. 29


At Rolling Hills Park


10 a.m.-Boonville vs. Wright City


11:30 a.m.-Wright City vs. Kirksville


1 p.m.-Kirksville vs. Boonville


At Boonville High School


10 a.m.-Father Tolton vs. Smith-Cotton


11:30 a.m.-Smith-Cotton vs. Eugene


1 p.m.-Eugene vs. Father Tolton


At Fayette


10 a.m.-Fayette vs. New Franklin


11:30 a.m.-New Franklin vs. Moberly


1 p.m.-Moberly vs. Fayette


BOONVILLE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE


Aug. 29, Lead Off Classic


Sept. 1, at Hickman, 5:30


Sept. 2, SO. BOONE, 5


Sept. 3, at Hallsville, 5


Sept. 8, OSAGE, 5


Sept. 9, at Smith-Cotton, 5


Sept. 10, NEW FRANKLIN, 5


Sept. 12, Hickman JV Tournament, TBA


Sept. 14, MARSHALL, 5


Sept. 16, at Mexico, 5


Sept. 17, BLAIR OAKS, 5


Sept. 21, at Fulton, 5


Sept. 24, at Versailles, 5


Sept. 28, at Marshall, 5


Sept. 29, at Rock Bridge, 5


Oct. 1, CALIFORNIA, 5


Oct. 6, FULTON, 5


Oct. 8, ELDON, 5


Note: Home games in caps.


BOONVILLE


SOFTBALL ROSTER


Seniors


Alexis Albin, Daylynn Baker, Brooke Eichelberger, Alexis Trigg, Kourtney Kendrick, Becky Evans


Juniors


Olivia Eichelberger, Emma West, Rachel Massa, Faith Mesik, Gracey Rose, Lexie Maddex.


Sophomores


Abby Pulliam, Carlie Bishop, Josie Widel, Jordyn Fuemmeler


Freshmen


Alison Eidhelberger, Allison Drummond


TRI-COUNTY


CONFERENCE


SOFTBALL


STANDINGS


Blair Oaks, 7-0


So. Boone, 5-2


California, 5-2


Hallsville, 5-2


Boonville, 3-4


Osage, 2-5


Eldon, 1-6


Versailles, 0-7


Sports


Calendar


Friday, August 28


Pleasant Hill football at Boonville, 7 p.m.


St. Elizabeth baseball at Prairie Home, 5 p.m.


Saturday, Aug. 29


Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic, Boonville, TBA.


Tri-County JV Volleyball Tournament, California, TBA.


Monday, Aug. 31


La Monte volleyball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.


Boonville JV football at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.


Tuesday, Sept. 1


Prairie Home baseball at Higbee, 5 p.m.


Otterville volleyball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.


St. Elizabeth baseball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.


St. Elizabeth softball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.


Boonville, Prairie Home cross-country at Salisbury, TBA.


Southern Boone volleyball at Boonville, 5 p.m.


Boonville softball at Hickman, 5:30 p.m.


Southern Boone golf at Boonville, 4 p.m.


Boonville boys soccer at Clinton, 5 p.m.


Boonville girls tennis at Mexico, 4 p.m.