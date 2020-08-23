Saturday, Aug. 29
At Rolling Hills Park
10 a.m.-Boonville vs. Wright City
11:30 a.m.-Wright City vs. Kirksville
1 p.m.-Kirksville vs. Boonville
At Boonville High School
10 a.m.-Father Tolton vs. Smith-Cotton
11:30 a.m.-Smith-Cotton vs. Eugene
1 p.m.-Eugene vs. Father Tolton
At Fayette
10 a.m.-Fayette vs. New Franklin
11:30 a.m.-New Franklin vs. Moberly
1 p.m.-Moberly vs. Fayette
BOONVILLE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29, Lead Off Classic
Sept. 1, at Hickman, 5:30
Sept. 2, SO. BOONE, 5
Sept. 3, at Hallsville, 5
Sept. 8, OSAGE, 5
Sept. 9, at Smith-Cotton, 5
Sept. 10, NEW FRANKLIN, 5
Sept. 12, Hickman JV Tournament, TBA
Sept. 14, MARSHALL, 5
Sept. 16, at Mexico, 5
Sept. 17, BLAIR OAKS, 5
Sept. 21, at Fulton, 5
Sept. 24, at Versailles, 5
Sept. 28, at Marshall, 5
Sept. 29, at Rock Bridge, 5
Oct. 1, CALIFORNIA, 5
Oct. 6, FULTON, 5
Oct. 8, ELDON, 5
Note: Home games in caps.
BOONVILLE
SOFTBALL ROSTER
Seniors
Alexis Albin, Daylynn Baker, Brooke Eichelberger, Alexis Trigg, Kourtney Kendrick, Becky Evans
Juniors
Olivia Eichelberger, Emma West, Rachel Massa, Faith Mesik, Gracey Rose, Lexie Maddex.
Sophomores
Abby Pulliam, Carlie Bishop, Josie Widel, Jordyn Fuemmeler
Freshmen
Alison Eidhelberger, Allison Drummond
TRI-COUNTY
CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL
STANDINGS
Blair Oaks, 7-0
So. Boone, 5-2
California, 5-2
Hallsville, 5-2
Boonville, 3-4
Osage, 2-5
Eldon, 1-6
Versailles, 0-7
Sports
Calendar
Friday, August 28
Pleasant Hill football at Boonville, 7 p.m.
St. Elizabeth baseball at Prairie Home, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic, Boonville, TBA.
Tri-County JV Volleyball Tournament, California, TBA.
Monday, Aug. 31
La Monte volleyball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.
Boonville JV football at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Prairie Home baseball at Higbee, 5 p.m.
Otterville volleyball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.
St. Elizabeth baseball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.
St. Elizabeth softball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.
Boonville, Prairie Home cross-country at Salisbury, TBA.
Southern Boone volleyball at Boonville, 5 p.m.
Boonville softball at Hickman, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Boone golf at Boonville, 4 p.m.
Boonville boys soccer at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Boonville girls tennis at Mexico, 4 p.m.