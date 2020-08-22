Coming off its sixth straight winning season, Southern Boone appears poised to maintain its status among the best in the Tri-County Conference this fall.

The Eagles return 14 starters (seven on offense, seven on defense) from a team that went 8-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play last season. The headliner of the group is senior Blake Dapkus, who caught 41 passes for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 all-state first-team returner last season.

"We benefit from experience," Dapkus said. "We had a lot of good players help us get to where we’re at now, and our group of seniors is trying to help the freshmen and sophomores keep our tradition going."

Southern Boone should also benefit from having four returning starters along the offensive line – Max and Sam Hampton, Jacob Brooks and Caleb Perkins. The lone graduate was offensive tackle Tyler Frese, who was named to the MFCA Class 3 all-state third team.

While the line is practically set, snaps in the backfield are still up for grabs.

Senior Chase Schupp and junior Hayden Steelman are battling to see who will replace quarterback Tyson Smith, who completed 63.8% of his passes, racked up 1,850 yards of total offense and scored 24 touchdowns in his one year as the starter.

Coach Trent Tracy said it will be "running back by committee with multiple ball carriers each game" to make up for the graduation of Tristan John. The reigning Tribune offensive player of the year rushed for 1,733 yards on 182 carries (9.52 yards per carry) and scored 27 touchdowns last season.

The Eagles will also have to replace defensive end Reygan Whitt, who recorded 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks last season. Senior linebacker Ben Brookshire will look to build off a junior campaign in which he led the team in tackles (109).

"When we talk about expectations, we’re always trying to carry momentum and do better than the previous season," said Tracy, who is 44-25 overall entering his seventh season at the helm. "We’ve got a great group of seniors, most of whom have been starters for two years. We shouldn’t be gun-shy when we get under those lights next Friday night."

Southern Boone bowed out of the Class 3 playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, falling 33-32 in its District 7 semifinal game against Kansas City Center. Had the Eagles won, they would have faced eventual state champion and their Week 1 opponent this season – Odessa.

Southern Boone is scheduled to host Odessa and Mexico, respectively, to begin the 2020 campaign, then spend four of the next five weeks on the road. A Week 5 home game against Eldon is sandwiched between visits to Boonville (Week 3) and Versailles (Week 4) and trips to Hallsville (Week 6) and Osage (Week 7). The Eagles are slated to host Blair Oaks and California to wrap up the regular season.

"The hardest part about this season is the uncertainty," Tracy said. "I’m hoping we can play a full season, but we have to be focused on what we can control. We can control our effort and attitude in the weight room and on the field, and if we do that well, we’re going to be fine."