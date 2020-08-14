Jonah Dubinski’s football career came to a crossroads in July 2019.

A knee injury forced him to medically retire from the sport while entering his redshirt senior season at Missouri. He had appeared in 27 games for MU as an offensive lineman from 2016-18 and figured to see more action in his final year as a Tiger.

It didn’t take long for Dubinski to find his next gridiron step, however.

Instead of being guided by former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis, Dubinski became an offensive graduate assistant beside Davis.

"I think I was in between being a player and a coach for two days," Dubinski said. "... When I medically retired, I think the day I retired, Coach Davis looked at me and said, ‘You start coaching tomorrow.’ And I just kind of looked at him and said ‘OK’ and started coaching from there."

Dubinski credits the transition to teaching the Xs and Os to Davis as well as former Missouri head coach Barry Odom, former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and former offensive analyst Eugene Chung.

After Missouri finished last season and Odom’s firing led to mass transition for the program, Dubinski finds himself back on a Columbia football sideline a year after his playing career ended.

It’s still off Providence Road and a familiar location, but a little further south than Faurot Field.

The 2015 Rock Bridge graduate is now the Bruins’ offensive line coach.

Dubinski joins former Rock Bridge and Missouri teammate Alex Ofodile in joining a Columbia high school coaching staff, as Ofodile coaches Hickman’s wide receivers.

Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison and Tolton head coach Michael Egnew both played for Missouri as well.

"Really, being a competitive guy and when football ends for all of us at some point, whether you go on to play a 10-year NFL career or not, when you're done (playing) you're never ready to be done," Dubinski said. "And the way for me to continue with this game was coaching. And so that's kind of what I've dedicated myself to."

After his 2019 coaching stint with the Tigers, Dubinski briefly found himself coaching at Central Florida under former Missouri offensive coordinator and Knights head coach Josh Heupel.

However, Dubinski came back to Columbia after a short stint in Orlando and received a call from Rock Bridge head coach Van Vanatta, who quickly secured Dubinski’s return to his alma mater.

"It's awesome. Honestly, the kids are great, the coaching staff is great," Dubinski said. "Rock Bridge means a lot to me and my family, and I'm happy that I can get back to the program."

Rock Bridge is looking to rebound from a district quarterfinal end to its 2019 season, with several key players from last year such as Will Norris, Jalen Logan-Redding, Grant Hajicek and Peyton Carr graduated and now playing college football.

The Bruins’ offensive line will be key in the push for playoff success.

"He's very instructional," Rock Bridge senior offensive lineman Drew Nichols said of Dubinski. "He likes to tell you what you're doing wrong and he likes to fix it pretty quick. But overall, he's been a really big help for us. ... It makes you feel more confident in what he's saying because he's gone through the system here and he's also played at the higher level. So it makes you feel a little bit better and makes you feel like he knows what he's talking about."

There naturally are a few differences from coaching at the Division I level compared to high school, where more instruction is needed for less experienced players.

But Dubinski has made a smooth transition with the help of Vanatta and longtime Bruins assistant Mike Hall.

"You just have to tone a few things back and the level down a little bit as far as what they already know," Dubinski said. "And you kind of have to build guys up from the base whereas a college coach, they have that baseline knowledge when they get there. Just starting a step lower than you would at college was something I had to grasp, but I feel like I've got a pretty good handle on it now."

With Dubinski’s leadership, Nichols expects Rock Bridge to have one of the best offensive lines in the state this fall.

"He knew what he wanted us to be ... and he demands excellence," Nichols said of Dubinski. "And he doesn't accept failure. It just shows his demeanor, just seems like he wants you to be the best you can be.

"He's not going to be afraid to motivate you to get there."

eblum@columbiatribune.com