





LSE Athletic Director Curtis Walk said practice for the LSE Pirates football team, LSE boys and girls cross-country team and the LSE Lady Pirates volleyball team will start on Monday, Aug. 17 at the school.

For football, Walk said the Pirates will practice all week from 3:15-5:15 p.m. at the David Barton Football field.

Walk said players need to be dropped off in the street beside the back alley of LSE to access the locker room. He said do not drive in the back alley. All players are to walk to the field and walk back up from the field to the locker room. Players will not be allowed to ride back and forth to and from the field. Please make sure a current physical is on file if you are a new eighth grade player or a seventh grade athlete. Athletes may not participate in practice until a physical is on file.

If you have any questions, please e-mail Curtis Walk@bpsk12.net.

Walk said all athletes will be required to have a mask due to MSHSAA guidelines. He said LSE will provide all athletes with a mask to use when not participating in physical activity.

All coaches will hand out equipment if needed, go over team rules, and go over COVID-19 procedures during the first practice. All athletes must bring their own water bottle.

As for the Lady Pirates volleyball team, they will practice from 3-5 p.m. the week of August 17-21 at David Barton Elementary.

Again, Walk said athletes in volleyball must have a current physical on file if they are a new eighth grade player or a seventh grade athlete. Athletes may not participate in practice until a physical is on file.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Jamie.boyd@bpsk12.net.

In cross-country, the LSE boys and girls will practice the week of August 17-21 at Hannah Cole Primary from 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Athletes are asked to bring a face covering and a water bottle. On August 24, members of the cross-country team will meet at 1:30 p.m. behind the YMCA and starting the 25th practice from 3:20-4:45 p.m.

If you have any questions, please e-mail Beckerle@bpsk12.net.

Cheerleading tryouts for football will be held on August 17-18.

Cheer tryouts and informational meeting will be held on Monday, August 17. Meet Josie Redmon at the front doors of LSE at 3 p.m. and tryouts will end at 4:30 p.m.

The official tryouts will also be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 with judges. All cheerleaders must have a physical completed before tryouts.

For information on the tryouts, contact Josie.redmon@bpsk12.net.