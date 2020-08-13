





With their regional tournament cancelled last weekend due lack of teams, the Boonville 12-year-old All-Stars tried to make the most out of Sunday’s game against the Boonville 11 All-Stars.

While the Boonville 11 All-Stars competed in the Cal Ripken 12-year-old State Tournament and the Cal Ripken 11-year-old State Tournament, the Boonville 12s had no postseason to speak of for the 2020 season.

So while playing the Boonville 11s in an exhibition game last Sunday at the COCOBA ballfield, the Boonville 12s got some sense of closure by beating the Boonville 11s in a tight game 4-2.

Of course it was the Boonville 11s that took the early lead in the ballgame with one run in the top half of the second. From there, the two teams would struggle to score runs either from being rusty or just great pitching.

With runs hard to come by through the first two innings, the Boonville 12s finally got on the board with three runs in the bottom half of the third to go up 3-1. Then, after a scoreless fourth inning, the Boonville 11s rallied back with one run in the top half of the fifth to cut the lead to one at 3-2. Unfortunately for the Boonville 11s, they never got any closer in the ballgame as the Boonville 12s tacked on another run in its half of the fifth for the victory.

Brooks Poulsen picked up the win in relief for Boonville 12s while Chase Chamberlain took the loss for Boonville 11s.

The Boonville 12s used a total of six pitchers in the game while the Boonville 11s used five pitchers.

Darrin Leonard started the game for the Boonville 12s and pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up one walk. Kailen Vaca then came in and pitched one inning and allowed one run on one hit while striking out one. Meanwhile, after Brooks Poulsen pitched one inning and surrendered one walk while striking out two, Lane Hackman pitched one inning and issued one walk. Shawn Beach Reasons then came in and pitched one inning and yielded one run on two walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Lucas Schuster pitched 2/3 inning and walked two while striking out two.

For Boonville 11s, Bodie White pitched one inning and gave up one hit. Brayden Viertel then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Meanwhile, after Chase Chamberlain pitched one inning and surrendered three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter, Samuel Hage came in and pitched one inning and walked one batter. Then, to finish the game, Reece Townlain pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit.

The Boonville 12 All-Stars also out-hit the Boonville 11s 4-1, with Aden Rapp going 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI. Darrin Leonard and Brooks Poulsen each had one single.

For the Boonville 11 All-Stars, Reece Townlain had the only hit with one single.

Participating in the game for the Boonville 12 All-Stars were Darrin Leonard, Brooks Poulsen, Seth Thomas, Lane Hackman, Lucas Schuster, Kailen Vaca, Aden Rapp, Grayson Esser, Shawn Beach Reasons and Logan Conz.

Participating members for the Boonville 11 All-Stars were Bodie White, Alex Ewings, Brayden Viertel, Chase Chamberlain, Reece Townlain, Samuel Hage, Dylann Clark, Gabe Romero-Shelton, Aiden Swanson, Bryson Welch, Baylor Jackson and Jackson Shelton.