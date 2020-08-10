Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk sees no reason for the Southeastern Conference to rush into one of the toughest decisions it may ever make.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shares that view.

But the dominoes have begun to fall across college football.

The Big Ten has decided to cancel its fall 2020 football season, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. The Pac-12 could soon follow, according to multiple reports. Whether other Power Five conferences could move ahead with a fall football season at that point is a significant question.

"Plan your work and work your plan," Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz told the Tribune late Monday afternoon of his approach to the upcoming season. "We have a plan in place. We backed up the season to Sept. 26 to allow the adjustments of what could occur with a spike. Nothing has changed over the course of the last 48 hours that would make us need to deviate, in my opinion, from that plan."

Sterk wrote in a statement sent to multiple media outlets Monday that the SEC "has not rushed its decision-making processes while working collaboratively to develop plans for all sports to return to play in the healthiest environment possible."

"I can tell you that we have not stopped trying to find ways to bring sports back in the COVID-19 environment we live in today," Sterk continued. "As of today, volleyball and soccer practices for the 2020 season are underway and we have every reason to believe that at this time football practice will begin as scheduled a week from today."

Sankey likewise preached ongoing patience in a statement of his own Monday.

"Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: 'Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,'" Sankey tweeted. "SEC has been deliberate at each step since March ... slowed return to practice ... delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester ... developed testing protocols...

"We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so ... every day."

SEC university presidents scheduled a virtual call for Monday to discuss the latest developments, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

During his Monday show, sportscaster Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten and Pac-12 will announce formal cancellations of the fall season Tuesday, but the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 "are on the fence" about how to proceed. Patrick reported the SEC is hoping for a delay in the other leagues' announcements in an effort to see if one or more would join it in playing this fall.

"They’re trying to buy time according to my source to see if the ACC or Big 12 will go along with them," Patrick said.

That report supports the message sent by the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, who said on ESPN Monday morning that he had been told the SEC is still moving ahead with plans to announce dates for its revised conference-only fall schedule.

Missouri, like other SEC teams, is scheduled to play 10 league-only games, with No. 3 Alabama and No. 5 LSU added to its slate last week.

It remains to be seen whether there are any games played at all.

"I think it’s going to be interesting to see how (things unfold) the next 24 hours, seven days, 14 days and (however) many days until our first game," Drinkwitz said Monday. "I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just keeping the faith and controlling what I can control."

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. and linebacker Nick Bolton have joined players across the country in pushing for the opportunity to play this season despite the pandemic. Parker tweeted a photo of himself Monday wearing a mask, along with a message that ended with "#WeWantToPlay."

Drinkwitz said he supports his players’ right to voice their feelings about the upcoming season and won’t suppress their opinions.

"As far as the last 24 hours, I've had a lot of conversations with my team, and I don't speak for my team," Drinkwitz said. "My team speaks for themselves. We all speak for ourselves individually. Everybody's got individual decisions to make regarding COVID, whether that's our staff, whether that's our players. They have the ability to speak."

Sterk made clear that everything possible will be done to try and allow for the season — with safety at the forefront.

"By being deliberate in our decision-making processes as a conference, I believe the SEC has given its teams the best opportunity at the chance to play this fall," he wrote.