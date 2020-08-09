





In Babe Ruth 8Usoftball Thursday night at Lions park, State Farm-Fayette defeated Creations by Diana 6-0 in the first game and then played to a 8-8 tie in the second game.

In Game 1, State Farm-Fayette accomplished all of its scoring in three innings by pushing across two runs in each of the first, third and fifth innings of play.

Breanna Adams led the hitting attack in the game for State Farm-Fayette with two singles and one double. Tinley Felton finished the game with two singles while Halley Ball, Genavive Kennedy and Bentley Fehling added one single each.

For Creations by Diana, Paisley Seely and Ella Viertel each had two singles while Bella Hicks doubled.

In the second game, State Farm-Fayette again jumped out on top early with three runs in the first and one again in the second to go up 4-0. Creations by Diana, meanwhile, plated one in the third and two in the fourth to cut the lead to one at 4-3. Then, after State Farm-Fayette added four more runs in the bottom half of the fourth to extend the lead to 8-3, Creations by Diana came back and tacked on five runs in the fifth to force a tie.

Bella Hicks led the hitting attack in the game for Creations by Diana with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Odette Hutchison also had three hits with three singles while Mikayla Bohlken added one single and one double, Lanie Venable with one single and one RBI and Ella Viertel and Alana Butner each with one single. Zoey Little also drove in one run.

For State Farm-Fayette, Brylee Eubanks, Tinley Felton and Breanna Adams each had two singles.

MSHSAA grants relief of by-laws

The Missouri High School Activities Association Bard announced on August 4 that they have granted relief from By-Law 5.1.2, which deals with postseason eligibility. This by-law states "To be eligible to enter a team or individual in any preliminary or state event, a school must have competed in at least half of the number of contests permitted under the by-law pertaining to that particular sport." Given the sudden changes that may occur during the season, the Board voted to grant relief of this section of the by-law to allow teams that complete less than half of their scheduled contests to remain eligible for the postseason in their sport or activity.

Due to the ever changing procedures on how member schools are handling the start of this school year, the Board discussed and approved moving the release date of the classification and district assignments for the Fall seasons. Originally scheduled to be released on Friday, August 21st, the assignments will now be released on Friday, September 18th. Member schools will now have until September 11th to notify the MSHSAA office if they have a sport that will not be able to participate in the postseason. Those teams that will not be participating in the postseason will be removed from the classification process for that specific sport.