





If and when the Boonville Pirates and Lady Pirates begin play for the 2020 fall season, the Boonville R-I School District will be selling season sports passes on Monday, August 17.

Season sports passes will be on sale at Boonville R-I High School and Laura Speed Elliott Middle School.

The cost is $40 for student season passes, $45 for adult season passes and $100 for a family pass. Shikles said the passes are for all sporting events. Pre-school children are admitted free along with senior citizens. Children not attending school in grades K-12 are not to be included in a family pass. Shikles said they may buy an adult pass or pay at the gate.

Tickets may be purchased in the principal’s office at Boonville R-IHigh School and LSE. Tickets will also be available at the home football games. Make checks or money order out to: Athletic Department, Boonville R-I High School, 1 Pirate Drive, Boonville, Mo., 65233, or Athletic Department, Laura Speed Elliott Middle School, 700 Main Street, Boonville, Mo., 65233.

Make checks payable to Boonville R-I Schools. Tickets may be picked up in the principal’s office or will be mailed on receipt of the order.

Shikles said tournaments and playoffs are not included in season passes. He said season passes are only good for Boonville R-I High School athletic events and Laura Speed Elliott athletic events.

Boonville teams open fall practice on Monday

The Boonville boys soccer team will be the first of many teams to open the 2020 season with a midnight practice under the watchful eye of head coach Kaz James.

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country team hit the ground running with its first practice on Monday from 7-8:30 a.m. The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team held its first practice from 6:30-9:30 a.m. The Boonville Pirates football team conducted its first practice from 6-9:30 a.m. The Boonville girls golf team will opened its first official practice at Hail Ridge at 9 a.m. The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team met at the high school courts for practice at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, from 6-8 p.m., the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team held its first official practice under head coach Dina Herzog and assistant coaches Brittney Lowe and Joedi Herzog. The cheerleading squad practiceed from 8-10 a.m. on Monday while the dance team met at Hannah Cole Primary for practice from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Softball, volleyball will kick off 2020 season

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team and the Boonville JV volleyball team will open the 2020 season on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Lady Pirates softball team will compete in the Lady Pirate Leadoff Classic in Boonville, while the Lady Pirates JV volleyball team will compete in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Southern Boone.

The Boonville Pirates football team will open the season at home against the Pleasant Hill Roosters on Friday, August 28 starting at 7 p.m.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will kick off the 2020 season on the road against the Pleasant Hill Roosters starting at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team will host Southern Boone in the season opener starting at 5. Also, on Sept. 1, Boonville’s cross-country team will travel to Salisbury for its season opener at 4 p.m. The Boonville girls golf team will host Southern Boone at Hail Ridge starting at 4. The Boonville boys soccer team will travel to Clinton on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. The Boonville girls tennis team will play a match on the road against Mexico on Sept. 1 at 4, while the Lady Pirates softball team will travel to Columbia for a game against Hickman on that same day at 5:30 p.m.