





The River Rats 10Usoftball team picked up a pair of wins Friday night in Babe Ruth Softball at Lions park by beating Rick Ball by the scores of 8-3 and 9-2.

In the first game, River Rats jumped out to stay against Rick Ball by pushing across six runs in the first and two again in the second to make it 8-0.

Rick Ball, meanwhile, scored all three runs in the top half of the third.

Riley Olendorff and Whitleigh Hammons each had one single and one double to lead all hitters in the game for River Rats. Finley Olendorff also doubled in the game while Jayden Korte, Paysen Thies, Lydia Friedrich and Brenna Adams each had one single.

For Rick Ball, Brooklyn Alberts went 2-for-3 with two singles while Addyson Goetze added one double and Karrman Leonard with one single.

In Game 2, River Rats opened the game with one run in the top half of the first only to have Rick Ball rally with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Rick Ball never led after that as River Rats plated four runs in each of the second and fourth innings of play for the sweep.

Kenley Strodtman led the hitting attack in the game for River Rats with two singles, one double and one RBI. Riley Olendorff finished the game with one single, one double and two RBIsd while Jayden Korte added one double and one RBI and Whitleigh Hammons, Finley Olendorff, Lydia Friedrich and Brenna Adams each with one single.

For Rick Ball, Karrman Leonard had two singles while Avery Haynes added one single and two RBIs and Brooklyn Alberts with one single.