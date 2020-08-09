





Glasgow River Rats broke a 2-2 tie after 4 1/2 by scoring one run in the bottom half of the fifth to beat State Farm Fayette by a score of 3-2 Tuesday night in Babe Ruth 8USoftball at Lions park.

Glasgow River Rats opened the game with one run in the first inning and then sent one run across in the fourth to make it 2-0. Then, after State Farm Fayette plated two runs in the top half of the fifth to tie the game at 2-all, Glasgow River Rats came back and scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Jaynie Foster had a single and a double to lead all hitters in the game for Glasgow River Rats while Paisley Locke added one single.

For State Farm Fayette, Tinley Felton had three singles while Brylee Eubanks added two singles, Adelynn Huttsell with one double and Hallie Ball and Genavive Kennedy each with one single.