





Fayette Outlaws 12Usoftball team raised its season record to 10-0 by picking up a sweep against A-Bow-K Wednesday night at Rolling Hills park by the scores of 24-8 and 9-5.

In the first game against A-Bow-K, Fayette Outlaws jumped out to a 8-2 after one and then plated one run in the second, four again in the third and 11 in the fourth.

A-Bow-K, meanwhile, plated two runs in the first and then added five in the third and one in the fourth.

Mia Eckerle picked up the win in the circle for Fayette Outlaws while Mylie Edwards took the loss for A-Bow-K. Eckerle pitched the first-three innings and gave up eight runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Kyleigh Carrol then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters.

For A-Bow-K, Edwards pitched the first inning and surrendered eight runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one. Hailey Platt then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Peyton Nolte pitched two innings and issued 15 runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Fayette Outlaws also out-hit A-Bow-K 21-3, with Kyleigh Carrol going 4-for-4 with three singles, one triple and two RBIs. Leah Thies also finished the game with four singles while Payton Kindle added one single, one double, one home run and three RBIs. Browyn Eubanks had two singles, one home run and five RBIs while Mia Eckerle added two singles and two RBIs, Shaylynn Morris and Katie Drummond each with two singles while Hailey Kuester added one single.

For A-Bow-K, Mabry Caton had two singles and one RBI while Isabel Alvizo added one single and two RBIs and Mylie Edwards and Hillary James each with one RBI.

In the second game, Fayette Outlaws jumped out ahead with four runs in the first and two again in the second to go up 6-0. Then, after A-Bow-K plated two runs in the top half of the third, Fayette Outlaws came back and tacked on another run to make it 7-2. Meanwhile, in the fourth, A-Bow-K plated another run in its half of the inning while Fayette Outlaws sent two runs across in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 9-3. Then, in the fifth inning, A-Bow-K tacked on two more runs to end the scoring.

Payton Kindle picked up the win for Fayette Outlaws while Mabry Caton took the loss for A-Bow-K, who dropped to 5-3. Kindle pitched all five innings and gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine batters. Caton, meanwhile, pitched four innings and surrendered nine runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

Fayette Outlaws also finished the game with seven hits against A-Bow-K, with Browyn Eubanks going 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Mia Eckerle added two singles and one RBI while Leah Thies had one single and one RBI, Payton Kindle with one single and Kyleigh Carrol with one RBI.

For A-Bow-K, Hailey Platt had one single, one double and two RBIs while Cecelia Gaddis added one single and one RBI and Mabry Caton, Mylie Edwards, Isabel Alvizo and Peyton Nolte each with one single.