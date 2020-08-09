





A-Bow-K withstood two tough games against Show-Me State Home Inspections to come away with the sweep Thursday night in Babe Ruth 12Usoftball at Rolling Hills park.

Of course the first game may have very well set the tone for the rest of the night as A-Bow-K rallied from five runs (9-4)after 4 1/2 with five runs in the bottom half of the fifth and one again in the sixth for a 10-9 victory.

In the second game, A-Bow-K led Show-Me State Home Inspections from the first inning on to win 20-12.

A-Bow-K improved to 7-3 on the season while Show-Me State Home Inspections dropped to 0-12.

Nonetheless, the first game was about as close as you could get with both teams tied at 4-all after three. Show-Me State Home Inspections then plated three runs in the fourth and two again in the fifth to make it 9-4. However, after tying the game at 9-all in the bottom half of the fifth with five runs, A-Bow-K came back and scored the winning run in the sixth with two outs on a wild pitch for the win.

Mabry Caton picked up the complete game victory for A-Bow-K while Jentry Fenton took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Caton pitched six innings and struck out seven batters while giving up nine runs on seven hits and seven walks. Fenton, meanwhile, pitched 5 1/3 innings and surrendered 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

A-Bow-K also out-hit Show-Me State Home Inspections 10-7, with Mabry Caton going 3-for-4 with three singles. Hailey Platt finished the game with two singles and four RBIs while Cecelia Gaddis added two singles, Isabel Alvizo with one single and two RBIs, Mylie Edwards and Lilli Moore each with one single and Hillary James and Peyton Nolte each with one RBI.

For Show-Me state Home Inspections, Alycia Felgar went 3-for-4 with one single, two doubles and one RBI. Alyssa Brownfield added two singles and one RBI while Rebecca Shaw had one double and one RBI and Katie Pfefferman with one single and one RBI.

In the second game, A-Bow-K jumped all over Show-Me State Home Inspections early with 14 runs in the first inning.

Of course Show-Me State Home Inspections didn’t go down without a fight by rallying back with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to eight at 14-6.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for Show-Me State Home Inspections despite matching A-Bow-K with six runs in the next two innings.

Mylie Edwards picked up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K while Alycia Felgar took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections.

Edwards started the game and pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered six runs on ne hit and three walks while striking out two. Peyton Nolte then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Hailey Platt pitched 1/3 inning and issued four runs on two walks while striking out two batters.

Felgar pitched all three innings for Show-Me State Home Inspections and gave up 20 runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

A-Bow-K also had 11 hits in the game, with Mabry Caton going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Hailey Platt also had three hits in the game with three singles while Lauren Thompson added two singles and one RBI, Lilli Moore with one single and three RBIs, Mylie Edwards and Isabel Alvizo each with one single and two RBIs and Cecelia Gaddis with two RBIs.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Rowan Stock and Alyssa Brownfield each had one single and one RBI.