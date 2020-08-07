Southeastern Conference football players will be tested for the coronavirus twice per week this fall under league protocols announced Friday.

Football players will typically be tested six and three days prior to games.

Volleyball and soccer will be tested twice a week as well, with cross country tested once a week. For football, soccer and volleyball, schools are encouraged to explore options for a third weekly test to provide rapid results closer to competitions.

Those required to be tested for COVID-19 extend beyond student-athletes to any individuals in direct contact with the respective programs.

The SEC is coordinating a centralized testing process through a third-party provider to "ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing," the conference wrote in a statement Friday morning.

All coaches, staff and personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines in football, volleyball and soccer. Physical distancing is mandated to the extent possible. Cross country runners must wear face coverings at the starting line but may remove them once properly distanced during a race.

The latest coronavirus testing numbers released by Missouri athletics in early July indicated 10 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 377 tests within the athletic department. No further update has been provided by the university.

Of the 10 positive tests, nine were student-athletes, while the lone other case was a staff member.

The SEC announced in July that student-athletes who elect to opt out of NCAA competition this fall because of COVID-19 concerns will continue to have their scholarships honored.

Due to the fluid nature of health guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, testing requirements and strategies will continue to be reviewed and updated as new information becomes available, the league stated in its announcement Friday.

"Our medical task force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wrote in a statement.

"Our health experts have guided us through each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes."

