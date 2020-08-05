





Kailen Vaca went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs, and Brayden Viertel picked up the complete game victory as Rt. B Cafe defeated Huebert Fiberboard 11-1 in five innings Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Major at the COCOBA ballfield.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com beat CARSTAR 9-5 to clinch the title in Major.

Rt. B Cafe, improving to 7-4 on the season, never trailed in the game against Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-11, and led 1-0 after two, 4-0 after three and 6-0 after four. Meanwhile, after Huebert Fiberboard plated one run in the top half of the fifth, Rt. B Cafe came back and exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to win by the mercy rule.

As for Viertel, the right-handled hurler struck out five batters and gave up one run on two hits and four walks in five innings. Dylan Kosky took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard and surrendered four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five batters in 2 2/3 innings. Samuel Hage then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and issued seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Rt. B Cafe also out-hit Einspahr Construction 6-2, with Kailen Vaca going 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Braylon Banuet and Aiden Meyers each had one single and one RBI while Lane Hackman and Logan Turk added one single each. Brayden Viertel also drove in one run.

For Hubert Fiberboard, Samuel Hage doubled while Kyle Felten singled and Hayden Sandbothe drove in one run.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com led CARSTAR from start to finish by pushing across one run in each of the first two innings, three in the third and four in the fourth to go up 9-0.

CARSTAR, meanwhile, plated two runs in the bottom half of the fourth.

Lucas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for QA.com while Payton Oeth took the loss for CARSTAR, who dropped to 5-8. Schuster started the game and pitched the first-two innings and gave up just one walk while striking out five. Shawn Beach-Reasons pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters. Meanwhile, after Logan Conz pitched one inning and walked three while striking out two batters, Brooks Poulsen pitched one inning and surrendered three runs on three walks while striking out three.

For CARSTAR, Oeth pitched the first-three innings and gave up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Maddex Jackson then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and yielded four runs on four hits while striking out one batter. Charles Alexander then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued one walk while striking out two batters.

QA.com, who improved to 10-2 overall, also finished the game with 10 hits, with Chase Chamberlain going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Brooks Poulsen added two singles and one RBI while Shawn Beach-Reasons had one double and two RBIs, Lucas Schuster and Logan Conz each with one single and one RBI, Dylann Clark and Donovan Atkins each with one single and Isaac Herman with one RBI.

CARSTAR had no hits in the game.