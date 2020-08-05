





In Little League baseball action Tuesday night in New Franklin, Shelter Insurance blasted Grotjans by a score of 24-9.

Shelter Insurance never trailed in the game against Grotjans and led 3-0 after one, 6-0 after two and 10-4 after three. Shelter Insurance also exploded for seven runs in each of the fourth and five innings of play, while Grotjans plated five runs in the bottom half of the fifth.

Caden Schlotzhauer picked up the win on the mound for Shelter Insurance while Noah Hackman took the loss for Grotjans. Schlotzhauer pitched all five innings and gave up nine runs on eight hits and seven walks while striking out 12 batters.

For Grotjans, Noah Hackman pitched one inning and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two. Josh Marshall then came in and pitched one inning and allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two. Meanwhile, after Gabe Cotton pitched one inning and issued three runs on four walks while striking out one batter, Jonah Bishop came in and pitched one inning and yielded seven runs on four hits and seven walks. Daniel Hackman also pitched one inning and issued seven runs on five hits and three walks.

Shelter Insurance also out-hit Grotjans 15-8, with Landon Shaw collecting two doubles and one triple. Haven Singleton had one two singles and one triple while Dylan Miller added two singles and one double, Caden Schlotzhauer one single and one home run, Easton Gerding with one single and one triple and Casten Jennings and Colten Schlotzhauer each with one single.

For Grotjans, Noah Hackman had one single and two doubles while Nolan McGowan added one triple and Jonah Bishop, Daniel Hackman, Austin Lesieur and Josh Marshall each with one single.