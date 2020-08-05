





Lady River Rats picked up the sweep in Babe Ruth 12Usoftball Monday night at Rolling Hills park by beating Show-Me State Home Inspections 22-4 and 19-8.

Lady River Rats, 5-5 on the season, opened both games with a bang by scoring 22 runs in the first-two innings in Game 1 and 16 runs in two innings in Game 2.

In Game 1, Lady River Rats led Show-Me State Home Inspections 7-0 after one and 22-2 after two. Show-Me State Home Inspections added two more runs in the third to end the scoring.

Brooklynn Morris picked up the win in the circle for Lady River Rats while Alycia Felgar took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Morris pitched all three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up four runs on two hits and three walks. Felgar, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings as the starter for SMSHI and surrendered 15 runs on four hits and nine walks. Jentry Fenton then came in and pitched 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on two hits and three walks.

Lady River Rats also out-hit Show-Me State Home Inspections 6-2, with Kandyce Campbell going 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Aynslie Locke finished the game with two singles and three RBIs while Brooklynn Morris added one single and three RBIs, Taylor Olendorff with one single and one RBI, Emmalen Senor and R. Olendorff each with two RBIs and Leah Noll and Layney Burkhart with one RBI each.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Rowan Stock had one single and one RBI while Alycia Felgar added one single.

In the second game, Lady River Rats broke out the bats again early and led SMSHI 5-4 after one and 16-5 after three. Both teams put up three runs in the third.

Aynslie Locke pitched all three innings to get the win for Lady River Rats. Alycia Felgar took the loss for SMSHI, who dropped to 0-10. Locke gave up eight runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out one. Felgar, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings as the starter for SMSHI and surrendered 16 runs on 13 hits and three walks. Jentry Fenton then came in and pitched 1 2/3 inning and issued three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Lady River Rats also had 17 hits in the game, with Aly Prentzler going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and three RBIs.

Kandyce Campbell finished the game with three singles and four RBIs while Layney Burkhart added three singles and three RBIs, Aynslie Locke with three singles and one RBI, Leah Noll with two singles and one RBI, Brooklyn Morris with two singles and Taylor Olendorff with one single and one RBI.

For SMSHI, Katie Pefferman had two singles and three RBIs. Rebecca Renfrow added two singles while Rebecca Shaw had one single and two RBIs and Alyssa Brownfield and Beth Giroux each with one single.