





GKC-CPAs and Shelter Insurance had the winning formular in Little League Girls Softball Saturday in New Franklin.

While GKC-CPAs defeated Exchange Bank 16-2, Shelter Insurance also hit the double digit mark in runs scored by beating Exchange Bank by a score of 22-8.

GKC-CPAs, improving to 6-5 on the season, broke a 2-2 tie after one inning by outscoring Exchange Bank 14-0 over the next three innings for the win.

Callie Chitwood picked up the win in the circle for GKC-CPAs by striking out seven batters in four innings. Chitwood also gave up two runs on three hits and three walks.

Canna Jennings took the loss for Exchange Bank by giving up seven runs on nine walks in one inning pitched. Jennings also struck out two batters. Katelynn Neal pitched two innings in relief and allowed five runs on nine walks. Then, to finish the game, Allison Flick pitched one inning and surrendered four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Callie Chitwood and Chloe Chitwood also had one hit each in the game for GKC-CPAs. For Exchange Bank, Canna Jennings, Kinsley Washburn and Kendall Wells each had one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance led from the first inning on against Exchange Bank by exploding for five runs in the first, three again in the second, five in the fourth, three in the fifth and six in the sixth.

As for the scoring for Exchange Bank, they scored one run in each of the first and second innings of play, four again in the third and two in the fourth.

Lily Chitwood led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance, who improved to 9-1, with one double and four home runs.

Belle Chitwood finished the game with five singles while Lilly Kaullen added four singles, Charleigh Collyott and McKenna Apel each with three singles, Mia Dobson, Natalie Curry and Kyndal Schnell each with two singles and Hope Thornburg with one single.

For Exchange Bank, who dropped to 1-10, Katelyn Neal and Eden Oser each had three singles while Jaida Frye, Kinsley Washburn and Ava Smith added two singles each and Canna Jennings, Kendall Wells, Addison Baker and Allison Flick each with one single.

Missouri Cal Ripken 11-70s State Tourney

July 31-August 2

at Boonville High School

Friday, July 31

Carthage 9, Boonville 10s 1

MABA 10, Boonville 11s 6

Saturday, Aug. 1

Carthage 12, MABA 9

Boonville 10s 15, MABA 14

Boonville 11s 7, Carthage 4

Boonville 11s 15, Boonville 10s 3

Sunday, Aug. 2

Game 7-Seed 1 (Boonville 11s) 8, Seed 4 (MABA) 3

Game 8-Seed 2 (Carthage) 12, Seed 3 (Boonville 10s) 2

Championship-Carthage 7, Boonville 3