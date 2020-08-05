





GKC-CPA’s and Chipley &Company closed out their season with wins in Instructional League play Monday night in New Franklin.

While GKC-CPAs defeated Shelter Insurance in a close game 5-4, Chipley &Company finished three better than Jennings Premium Meats by a score of 14-11.

GKC-CPAs never trailed in the game against Shelter Insurance and led 1-0 after one and 2-0 after three. Meanwhile, after Shelter Insurance plated one run in its half of the fourth, both games came back and put up three runs in the fifth.

Griffin Chitwood had one single, one triple and one home run to lead all hitters for GKC-CPAs. Crew Wilmsmeyer finished the game with two doubles while Conner Boley added one triple, Hays Wilmsmeyer with one double and Trevin Fairley, Sofia Crowley, Emma Durbin and Bailey Grindstaff each with one single.

For Shelter Insurance, Luke Chitwood had four singles and one double. Reid Hackman and Easton Washburn each had two singles and one double while Ellie Gerding added two singles and Jayse McCullough, Violet Washburn and Lenny Sue LeCure each with one single.

In the second game, Chipley &Company opened the game with four runs in the first and then sent two runs across in the second and four again in the third to go up 10-0. Meanwhile, after Jennings Premium Meats plated five runs in the top half of the fourth, Chipley &Company came back and added four in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 14-5. Jennings Premium Meats tacked on two more in the fifth and four again in the sixth.

Grayson Richerson had one single, one double and two home runs to lead all hitters for Chipley &Company. Hudson Shaw finished the game with two singles and two home runs while Dawson Miller added three singles and one home run, Carter Sanders with one single, one triple and one home run, Aubrey Loerzel with two singles and Hayden Swigert and Bailey Briggs each with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Thomas Neal had four singles while Cayden Long added two singles and one home run, Colten Long with two singles and one triple, Ellie Gerding with three singles, Braylen Mize with two doubles and Bentlee Pohle and Levi Belstle each with two singles.