





The Fayette Outlaws 12U softball team remained perfect on the season after sweeping the Lady River Rats in a doubleheader Tuesday night at Rolling Hills park.

While improving to 8-0 on the season, the Fayette Outlaws defeated the Lady River Rats in two games 8-3 and 14-6.

In the first game, Fayette Outlaws scored in all but one inning against the LRR and led 4-1 after one and 5-1 after three. Fayette Outlaws also held a 3-2 advantage in the fourth inning to take the first of two games.

Payton Kindle picked up the win for Fayette Outlaws while Brooklynn Morris took the loss for Lady River Rats. Kindle pitched all four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on two hits and seven walks. Morris, meanwhile, pitched four innings for LRR and surrendered eight runs on three hits and nine walks while striking out 10 batters.

Fayette Outlaws also out-hit Lady River Rats 3-2, with Leah Thies going 1-for-1 with one double. Mabry Caton had one single and two RBIs while Mia Eckerle added one single and one RBI.

For Lady River Rats, Aynslie Locke and Kandyce Campbell each had one single and one RBI.

In the nightcap, Fayette Outlaws led LRR 6-1 after one and 14-1 after two before giving up five runs in the top half of the third.

Mia Eckerle was the winning pitcher in the game for Fayette Outlaws while Aly Prentzler took the loss for Lady River Rats. Eckerle pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out six batters while giving up six runs on two hits and five walks. Kyleigh Carrol then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and struck out one batter.

For Lady River Rats, Prentzler pitched 1 2/3 inning and gave up 12 runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Brooklynn Morris pitched 1/3 inning and issued two runs on two walks while striking out one.

Fayette Outlaws also had seven hits in the game, with Mariah Felton going 1-for-1 with one double and one RBI. Leah Thies had one single and two RBIs while Kyleigh Carrol added one single and one RBI and Grace Poulsen, Payton Kindle, Mia Eckerle and Browyn Eubanks each with one single.

For Lady River Rats, Layney Burkhart and Aynslie Locke each had one single.