





Central Bank rallied from a 11-0 deficit after the first inning by outscoring Custom Weatherproofing 12-0 for the rest of the game for a 12-11 victory Monday night in Babe Ruth 16Usoftball at Lions park.

Central Bank, improving to 2-3 on the season, began its rally with two runs in the top half of the second and then sent three runs across in each of the third and fourth innings of play and four again in the fifth.

Cheyenne Thurman picked up the win in the circle for Central Bank while Rachel Massa took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing. Ashlen Homan started the game and pitched 1/3 inning, giving up 11 runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one. Thurman then came in and pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out four.

For Custom Weatherproofing, who dropped to 3-4 on the season, Massa pitched all five innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up 12 runs on 14 hits.

Central Bank also out-hit Custom Weatherproofing 14-4, with Carlie Bishop going 3-for-4 with a single, double, triple and one RBI. Amera Wright had two singles, one double and three RBIs while Cora Thompson added three singles and two RBIs, Cheyenne Thurman with two singles and one RBI and Alexis Lane, Kaila Dillender and Sabryia Baskett each with one single and one RBI.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Rachel Massa went 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI. Alexis Davis added one single and two RBIs while Mia Hatter, Paiton Williams, Caroline Rhode and Kailey Biesemeyer finished the game with one run batted in each.

MAD Services, CCB play to 9-9 tie in Babe Ruth 6U softball

Mad Services HVAC and Citizen’s Community Bank played to a 9-9 tie in Babe Ruth 6USoftball Monday night at Lions park.

While scoring four runs each in the first and five again in the second to force the tie, MAC Services and CCB also finished the game with 11 hits each.

For Mad Services HVAC, Zoey Kraus, Kinzie Waibel, Emma Scott and Danielle 00000 each had two singles while Tayla Riley, Emryn Crawford and Harper Hobbs added one single apiece.

For Citizen’s Community Bank Elena Baker, Maggie Dwyer, Rylee Bulen, Britta Jackson and Ava Gust each had two singles while Baya Scott contributed one single.

Junior Babe Ruth Final

Season

Standings

KWRT, 8-0

New Franklin, 6-2

Central Realty, 5-4

Medical Arts 3-5

Imhoff’s Appliance, 2-7

Prairie Home, 2-7

*Glasgow, 1-3

*-Incomplete season due to illness