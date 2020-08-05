





In the final week of Cal Ripken Minor, Boonville Ready Mix and Axis Seed traded wins in a doubleheader Monday night at the Cooper County Baseball Association ballfield.

While Boonville Ready Mix won the first game 10-7, Axis Seed came back and picked up the "W" in the nightcap by the same identical score.

Boonville Ready Mix improved to 5-6 on the season after the doubleheader while Axis Seed raised its season record to 4-7.

Although BRM wound up winning by three runs in Game 1, the game was still up for grabs after four innings tied at 6-all. However, in the next two innings, Boonville Ready Mix rallied back with one in the fifth and three again in the sixth to go up 10-6. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the sixth, Axis Seed plated another run to make it a three run ballgame.

Waylon Monteer picked up the win in relief for BRM while Bryce Newham took the loss for Axis Seed. Brennan Alberts started the game for BRM and pitched the first-three innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Monteer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Then, to finish the game, Race Leonard pitched one inning and issued one run on one walk while striking out one batter.

For Axis Seed, Thomas Schuster pitched the first-four innings and gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight. Then, to finish the game, Newham pitched two innings and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Axis Seed 11-9, with Race Leonard going 3-for-4 with a single, double, triple and two RBIs. Keylen Roper had a single, double and one RBI while Jaxson Stonecipher and Corbin Jackson added two singles, Brennan Alberts with one single and two RBIs, Waylon Monteer with one single and Eli Austin with one RBI.

For Axis Seed, Ean Wessing had one single, one triple and one RBI. Thomas Schuster finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Bryce Newham added one double and one RBI, Kade Watring with one double and Bryton Scott, Recko Calloway and Kolin Arnold each with one single.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed led Boonville Ready Mix from the first inning on while putting up three in the first, three in the second and one in the third to go up 7-4. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Axis Seed sent three more runs across to make it 10-4 only to have BRM rally with two in the bottom half of the inning and one again in the fifth.

Ean Wessing was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed while Race Leonard took the loss for BRM. Wessing pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on three hits and four walks. Kade Watring then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three.

For BRM, Leonard started the game and pitched 1 2/3 innings and yielded six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Jaxson Stonecipher then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings and surrendered four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six.

Axis Seed also finished the game with seven hits, with Recko Calloway going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Thomas Schuster doubled and drove in one run while Kade Watring added one single and two RBIs, Bryce Newham and Ean Wessing each with one single and one RBI and Levi Ray with one single.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Keylen Roper went 3-for-3 with two singles, one triple and one RBI. Waylon Monteer singled and drove in three runs while Eli Austin added one single.