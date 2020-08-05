





The Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars couldn’t have asked for a better scenario going into bracket play Sunday at the high school ballfield.

As the No. 1 seed out of four teams, the Boonville 11 All-Stars had beaten what many felt was their biggest threat just 24 hours earlier in pool play 7-4.

But after eliminating MABA in the first game on Sunday 8-3, the Boonville 11 All-Stars fell in the championship game against Carthage by a score of 7-3.

In the game against MABA, who drew the 4 seed, the Boonville 11 All-Stars picked up where they left off on Saturday by scoring seven runs in the first-two innings. And while MABA rallied back with three runs in the top half of the fifth to cut the lead at 7-3, they were no match as the Boonville 11s sent another run across in its half of the inning for the victory.

Sam Hage picked up the win on the mound for Boonville while Karson Wells took the loss for MABA. Hage started the game and pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Chase Chamberlain pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out one batter.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars also out-hit MABA 9-6, with Reece Townlain and Brayden Viertel each going 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Bodie White had one single and one RBI while Alex Ewings and Chase Chamberlain added one single each. Gabe Romero-Shelton also drove in one run.

For MABA, Gabe Land went 2-for-2 with one single, one double and one RBI. Ryder Kozemski also had two hits with one single and one double.

Carthage also left little doubt in its game against 3 seed Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars.

Although both teams failed to score in the first inning, Carthage came back and plated four in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth to beat the Boonville 10s by the mercy rule.

The Boonville 10 All-Stars scored both of their runs in the top half of the fourth.

Rhett Lyckman was the winning pitcher in the game for Carthage while Karson Elbert took the loss for Boonville 10s. Lyckman pitched all four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on five hits and one walk. Elbert, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings and surrendered seven runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one. Ledgyr Conrow then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed five runs on five hits.

Carthage also finished the game with eight hits, with Cooper Thorn going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Cole Lacey also had two hits, both being singles, while Carson Womack added one single and two RBIs, Jett Dalton with one single and one RBI and Jonah Barrett and Cohen Ochs each with one single. Adam Brown and Jeriah Bayless also drove in one run each for Carthage.

For the Boonville 10 All-Stars, who had their biggest win of the tournament on Saturday after knocking off MABA 15-14, Ledgyr Conrow had one single and one RBI while Karson Elbert, Noah Hackman, Landon Conz and Josh Solomon added one single each. Layne Rapp also drove in one run.

In the championship game, Carthage again jumped out to stay by pushing across one run in the second and four again in the third to make it 5-0. Then, after the Boonville 11 All-Stars plated one run in the bottom half of the fourth, Carthage came back with two more in the fifth to go up 7-1. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the sixth, Boonville added two more runs to cut the lead back to four.

Cole Lacey picked up the win for Carthage while Brayden Viertel took the loss for Boonville 11s. Lacey pitched all six innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. Viertel, meanwhile, pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Bodie White then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Carthage also finished the game with eight hits, with Cole Lacey going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jonah Barrett added two singles while Jeriah Baylor had one double and Tage Nichols, Rhett Lyckman and Jett Dalton each with one single.

For Boonville, who had only two hits in the game, Reece Townlain and Gabe Romero-Shelton each had one single. Romero-Shelton and Alex Ewings also drove in one run each.