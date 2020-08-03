The Missouri State High School Activities Association, unlike its neighbor in Illinois, has remained steadfast about beginning sports as scheduled this coming school year.

Fall practices are scheduled to begin next Monday in Missouri after a mandatory dead period this week.

But as school districts in St. Louis and other parts of the state have announced their intention to start the school year online-only, MSHSAA changed its tone Monday afternoon on the matter of what requirements schools must meet to participate in fall athletics while acknowledging that seasons could be postponed or altered.

MSHSAA previously stressed that schools without in-person classes wouldn’t be allowed to engage in practices or competitions. This was the protocol MSHSAA used this past spring when districts closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MSHSAA planned to stick with that policy this fall as recently as three weeks ago.

"As long as schools are offering in-person classes, then sports and activities should still be an opportunity for those students to participate in," MSHSAA communications director Jason West told the Tribune on July 15. "But if it gets to a level where a school does not feel they can have in-person classes, then they shouldn’t need to worry about sports and activities."

MSHSAA in a statement Monday hinted at a change in its view of school districts participating in sports while engaging in online-only learning.

The organization also wrote that postponing fall sports is an option being considered.

"The MSHSAA office is currently working with schools in areas where local health departments have required virtual learning options only and recommending no sports or activities in the fall," the organization wrote.

"The board and staff will discuss a wide range of ideas, which may include the postponement of fall activities; the ability of schools only offering distance learning to their students to still participate in activities while not holding in-person classes, as well as possible regional competition outside the traditional season once a school is offering in-person learning."

This announcement comes after the St. Louis Department of Public Health advised school districts to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually, citing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, approximately 20 school districts in the St. Louis area have already decided to move to online-only classes to start the school year.

Under MSHSAA’s previous guidelines, that would eliminate athletics at those schools.

"With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools, the board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible," said Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA executive director. "The association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible.

"For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the fall season will proceed to its fruition."

The Illinois High School Association recently announced a new schedule for athletics this school year. IHSA moved higher-risk fall sports including football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to the spring along with several other changes.

Fall competitions in Missouri are scheduled to begin Aug. 28.