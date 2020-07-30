





Shelter Insurance scored at least four runs in even inning for a 26-9 win over GKC-CPAs in Instructional League play Sunday in New Franklin.

Shelter Insurance never trailed in the game against GKC-CPAs and scored 18 straight runs in 3 1/2 innings before finally giving up a run in the bottom half of the fourth. GKC-CPAs played Shelter Insurance even in the final-two innings with both teams putting up a total of eight runs.

Luke Chitwood led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance with two singles, one double, two triples and one home run.

Reid Hackman finished the game with two singles, two doubles and two triples while Lukas Cook added two singles, two triples and one home run, Jayce McCullough with two singles, two doubles and one home run, Audrey Dobson with two singles and three doubles, Easton Washburn with three singles, Kendall Freese with two singles and Violet Washburn with one single.

For GKC-CPAs, Crew Wilmsmeyer had one single and two home runs. Conner Boley finished the game with one double and two triples while Trevin Fairley added two singles and one triple, Griffin Chitwood with two singles and one double, Hays Wilmsmeyer with three singles and Brayden Ward, Emma Durbin and Bryce Grindstaff each with one single.

In the second game, Jennings Premium Meats rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to beat Chipley &Company 8-7.

Chipley &Company got on the board first with two runs in the top half of the second only to have Jennings Premium Meats rally back with six runs in the third to go up 6-2. Of course Chipley &Company wasn’t done. After plating another run in the fourth, Chipley &Company came back and added four more in the top half of the fifth to regain the lead at 7-6. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Jennings Premium Meats tacked on two more runs for the come from behind victory.

Cayden Long and Colten Long led the hitting attack in the game for Jennings Premium Meats with one single and one home run. Thomas Neal finished the game with two singles and one double while Isabelle Appel added two singles, Braylen Mize with one double and Ellie Gerding, Ava Perry and Jade Forris each with one single.

For Chipley &Company, Hudson Shaw had two doubles and one home run to lead all hitters.

Carter Sanders finished the game with one single and one home run while Harper Davis added two singles, Grayson Richerson with one home run, Dawson Miller with one triple and Vincent Baker and Hayden Swigert each with one single.

Sports

Calendar

Monday, Aug. 3

Junior Babe Ruth: KWRT vs. Medical Arts, 6 p.m.; Central Realty vs. Imhoff’s Appliance, 8 p.m.

Cal Ripken Minor: Boonville Ready Mix vs. Axis Seed, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Cal Ripken Major: Huebert Fiberboard vs. Rt. B Cafe, 6 p.m.; QuinlanAgency.com vs. CARSTAR, 8 p.m.