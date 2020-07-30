





Rick Ball and CARSTAR split a doubleheader in Babe Ruth 10U softball Monday night at Lions park.

In the first game, Rick Ball defeated CARSTAR by a score of 4-3. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, CARSTAR beat Rick Ball 6-2.

In Game 1, CARSTAR led Rick Ball 3-2 after the first inning. Meanwhile, after a scoreless second inning, Rick Ball rallied back with two runs in the bottom half of the third for the victory.

Karrman Leonard picked up the win in the circle for Rick Ball while Lily Gordon took the loss for CARSTAR. Leonard pitched the first-two innings and struck out three batters while giving up three runs on five hits. Addyson Goetze then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out one batter.

For CARSTAR, Gordon pitched all three innings and gave up four runs on eight hits.

Rick Ball also out-hit CARSTAR 8-5, with Avery Haynes going 1-for-2 with one triple and two RBIs. Aubrey Ritchie also tripled in the game while Scarlet Pysarcylk and Kiya Hart finished the game with one single and one RBI each, Brooklyn Albert, Emmah Franklin, Karrman Leonard and Reece Ball each with one single.

For CARSTAR, Kinsey Biesemeyer had one double and two RBIs while Brooke Hicks added one single and one RBI and Avery Schrick, Phoenix Cantrell and Lily Gordon with one single each.

In the nightcap, CARSTAR opened the game with three runs in each of the first and second innings of play to lead Rick Ball 6-1. Meanwhile, in the third inning, Rick Ball plated another run to cut the lead to four.

Phoenix Cantrell picked up the win in the circle for CARSTAR while Reece Ball took the loss for Rick Ball. Cantrell pitched the first-four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up two runs on nine hits. Ball, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for Rick Ball and surrendered six runs on five hits while striking out three batters.

Phoenix Cantrell led the hitting attack in the game for CARSTAR with one single, one triple and two RBIs. Maddy Robertson finished the game with two singles while Brookie Hicks added one single and two RBIs and Emily Cowherd, Kinsey Biesemeyer, Lily Gordon and Kendall Hodges each with one single.

For Rick Ball, Aubrey Ritchie had two singles while Avery Haynes added one home run, Karrman Leonard with one double and one RBI and Reece Ball and Brooklyn Alberts with one single each.

Cal Ripken 11-70s State

July 31-August 2

at Boonville High School

Friday, July 31

Boonville 10s vs. Carthage, 5 p.m.

MABA vs. Boonville 11s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Carthage vs. MABA, 10 a.m.

MABA vs. Boonville 10s, 12:30 p.m.

Boonville 11s vs. Carthage, 2 p.m.

Boonville 11s vs. Boonville 10s, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Game 7-Seed 4 vs. Seed 1, 10 a.m.

Game 8-Seed 3 vs. Seed 2, 12 noon

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m.