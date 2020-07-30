





QuinlanAgency.com captured the championship in Cal Ripken Major Tuesday night by beating Huebert Fiberboard 14-4 in five innings.

By winning the title, QuinlanAgency.com improved to 9-2 on the season while Huebert Fiberboard dropped to 1-10.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Central Realty upended CARSTAR 5-0.

Central Realty improved to 7-4 while CARSTAR fell to 5-7.

As for QuinlanAgency.com, they actually trailed after 1/2 inning against Huebert Fiberboard by a score of 1-0. However it was pretty much all QuinlanAgency.com after that with four runs in the bottom of the first, two again in the second and five in the third to extend the lead to 11-1. Meanwhile, after Huebert Fiberboard plated three more runs in the top half of the fourth, QA.com came back and tacked on three more in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Brooks Poulsen picked up the win on the hill for QA.com while Samuel Hage took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Poulsen pitched the first-two innings and gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Lucas Schuster then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out one batter. Meanwhile, after Chase Chamberlain pitched one inning and issued three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters, Logan Conz came in and pitched one inning and recorded two strikeouts.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Hage pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up 14 runs on 16 hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Lucas Schuster also had a big night at the plate for QA.com by going 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs. Chase Chamberlain finished the game with three hits with two singles, one triple and four RBIs while Dylann Clark added two singles, one double and one RBI, Brooks Poulsen three singles, Shawn Beach-Reasons two singles and one RBI, Clayton Imhoff with one double and one RBIand Logan Conz and Isaac Herman each with one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Seth Thomas, Reece Townlain and Dylan Kosky each had one single.

In the nightcap, Central Realty led CARSTAR from start to finish by pushing across one run in each of the first and fourth innings of play and three again in the fifth.

CARSTAR failed to score a run in six innings of play.

Jailyn Patel picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty while Payton Oeth took the loss for CARSTAR. Patel pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 15 batters while giving up just two hits and four walks. Gabe Romero-Shelton then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed one walk while striking out one batter.

Central Realty also finished the game with seven hits, with CashLeonard and Clayton Schuster each going 2-for-3 with two singles. Jackson Shelton had the only extra base hit for either team with one double while Gabe Romero-Shelton added one single and two RBIs and Bowen Force with one single and one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Darrin Leonard and Aiden Schueler each had one single.