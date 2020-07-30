





Moberly Glory’s 16U softball team took another step toward winning the Babe Ruth title Monday night at Rolling Hills park.

In a doubleheader against Custom Weatherproofing, Moberly Glory picked up the sweep with a pair of wins by the scores of 9-2 and 14-0.

Moberly Glory, improving to 7-3 on the season, actually trailed briefly against Custom Weatherproofing in the first game by a score of 2-1 after 1 1/2 innings. But that all changed in the second inning as Moberly Glory rallied back with five runs to go up 6-2 and then sent one run across in the third and two again in the fourth.

Mallory Brown picked up the win in the circle for Moberly Glory while Rachel Massa took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing. Brown pitched all five innings and struck out nine batters while giving up two runs on five hits and four walks. Massa, meanwhile, pitched four innings and gave up nine runs on 10 hits while striking out two batters.

Moberly Glory also out-hit Custom Weatherproofing 10-5, with Ayla King going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Maddie Thompson finished the game with one double while Julia Sloan, Mallory Brown and Breanne Morgan added one single and one RBI each and Camri Weckenburg, Addison Schiltz and Lilly Westhues with one single each.

For Custom Weatherproofing, who dropped to 3-3 on the season, Rachel Massa went 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Caroline Rhode and Sydney Joy also had one single each while McKinzie Elliott drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Moberly Glory jumped all over Custom Weatherproofing with five runs in the first and four again in the second to make it 9-0. Then, after a scoreless third inning, Moberly Glory came back and tacked on five more runs in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Mallory Brown was the winning pitcher in the game for Moberly Glory while Rachel Massa took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing. Brown pitched all four innings and gave up three hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Massa, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 14 runs on 13 hits and one walk while striking out two.

Moberly Glory also finished the game with 13 hits, with Julia Sloan going 3-for-3 with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Ayla King also had three hits with two singles, one double and one RBIwhile Addison Schiltz added one single, one triple and three RBIs, Tori Ricketts with one triple and two RBIs, Mallory Brown with one single and two RBIs, Maddie Thompson, Paige Westhues and Lilly Westhues each with one single, Breanne Morgan with two RBIs and Addison Schiltz with one RBI.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Rachel Massa, Mia Hatter and Caroline Rhode each had one single.