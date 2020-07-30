





One way or another, KWRT and New Franklin will finish 1-2 in the Junior Babe Ruth standings after Tuesday night’s games at Twillman field in Harley park.

Now who is the No. 1 team and who is No. 2 is still up in the air. But for now, KWRT holds an advantage over New Franklin in head to head meetings. The two teams were scheduled to play last Wednesday but were rained out.

As for Tuesday night’s games, KWRT won 15-3 over Central Realty in six innings while New Franklin defeated Imhoff’s Appliance 10-4.

League action will continue on Monday, Aug. 3, with KWRT battling Medical Arts at 6 p.m. and Central Realty playing Imhoff’s Appliance at 8.

Although KWRT wound up winning by 12 runs over Central Realty, the first-three innings were anything but a blowout as both teams battled to a 3-3 tie. But then the flood gates opened for Central Realty as KWRT exploded for 12 runs over the next three innings to win by the mercy rule.

Luke Poulsen picked up the win on the mound for KWRT while Dakota Williams took the loss for Central Realty.

Poulsen started the game and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Edrissa Bah then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Bennett Greehagen pitched one inning and walked one batter.

For Central Realty, Williams pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five batters. Cash Valencia then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks.

KWRT also out-hit Central Realty 11-3, with Caidyn Hazel going 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and one RBI. Edrissa Bah also had three hits with one single, two doubles and five RBIs while Michael DeLeon added one single, one double and one RBI, Bennett Greenhagen with one double and three RBIs and Ethan Hurley and Jamal Franklin each with one single.

For Central Realty, Dakota Williams doubled in the game while Abram Taylor and Rhodes Leonard added one single and one RBI each and Blake Griffin with one RBI.

In the second game, New Franklin left little doubt while reeling off eight straight runs from the second inning to the fourth to lead Imhoff’s Appliance 8-0.

Meanwhile, after Imhoff’s Appliance plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth, New Franklin came back and added two more in the sixth to make it 10-3. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Imhoff’s Appliance tacked on another run to end the scoring.

Sawyer Felton was the pitcher of record in the game for New Franklin while Lance Haynes took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliance. Felton started the game and pitched the first-four innings, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out three. Conner Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed four runs on three walks while striking out five batters.

For Imhoff’s Appliance, which used a total of four pitchers in the game, Haynes pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three walks while striking out one. Tyson White then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two. Meanwhile, after Garrison Parkhurst, pitched 1 2/3 innings and yielded one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one, Peyton Monteer pitched two innings and surrendered two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

New Franklin also had six hits in the game, with Keaton Eads going 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Drake Clark had one single and one RBI while Clayton Wilmsmeyer, Owen Armentrout and Brandon Phillips added one single each.

For Imhoff’s Appliance, Peyton Monteer had both of the teams hits with two singles. Timothy Kee drove in one run.