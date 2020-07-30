





The Unlimited Opportunities Golf Tournament Saturday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville couldn’t have been anymore competitive as 25 teams competed in the 4-Person Scramble.

With a shotgun start, Jarron Johnson’s team and Econsultants finished the tournament tied with a 19-under par 52. However, after going to a scorecard playoff, Johnson was declared the winner.

Of course ties were the norm throughout the tournament. Danny Breshears team finished third with a 18-under par 53, followed by First State Community Bank in fourth place with a score of 53, Alliant Bank fifth with a score of 55, Tyler Stretz sixth with a score of 55, Bill Rapp/Cody Thorne seventh with a score of 56, Austin Lipp eighth with a score of 57, Gregory Brown ninth with a score of 58, Isle of Capri 10th with a score of 60, Kyle Thacher Mo. Farm Bureau 11th with a score of 60, Dr. Dan Muelenbach 12th with a score of 60, Charlie Melkersman 13th with a score of 60, Nick Weitzel 14th with a score of 62, United First Aid 15th with a score of 63, Citizen’s Community Bank 16th with a score of 65, Tom Higgins 17th with a score of 66, Denham Bonen 18th with a score of 68, Chad Meyer 19th with a score of 68, Richard Samson 20th with a score of 68, CCJK 21st with a score of 69, Jimmy Knight 22nd with a score of 69, Caterpillar 23rd with a score of 71, Jason Hostetter 24th with a score of 71 and Septagon 25th with a score of 74.