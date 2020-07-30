





Einspahr Construction moved one step closer to the title in Cal Ripken Minor Monday night after beating Axis Seed 6-4.

Although Einspahr Construction wound up winning by two, Axis Seed actually held a 4-3 lead after three before giving up three runs in the bottom half of the fifth.

Einspahr Construction also plated three runs in the first inning.

Landon Conz picked up the win in relief for Einspahr Construction while Ean Wessing took the loss for Axis Seed, who dropped to 3-6. Kaiden Stover started the game for Einspahr Construction and gave up four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters in 2 1/3 innings. Conz then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and struck out six batters while giving up two hits and four walks.

For Axis Seed, Bryce Newham started the game and pitched the first-two innings and surrendered three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters. Wessing then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Einspahr Construction also finished the game with eight hits, with Tallin Kempf going 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Landon Conz added two singles and three RBIs while Karson Elbert had two singles and two RBIs, Quincy Hobbs with one double and Kaiden Stover with one single.

For Axis Seed, Bryce Newham went 2-for-4 with two singles while Levi Ray added one single and one RBI, Thomas Schuster and Ean Wessing each with one single and Recko Calloway with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Boonville Ready Mix led Bradley Automotive from start to finish with 16 unanswered runs in the first-two innings. Boonville Ready Mix also plated three runs in the third inning.

As for Bradley Automotive, they scored three in the second and two runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play.

Ledgyr Conrow picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix while Gavin Ridgeway took the loss for Bradley Automotive.

Conrow pitched the first-two innings and gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Jaxson Stonecipher then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Race Leonard pitched one inning and surrendered two runs on two hits while striking out two batters.

For Bradley Automotive, Ridgeway pitched 2/3 inning and gave up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Layne Rapp then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued 11 runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Meanwhile, after Noah Hackman pitched one inning and yielded three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one, Josh Solomon came in and pitched one inning and gave up one hit while striking out one batter.

Boonville Ready Mix also had 14 hits in the game, with Race Leonard going 4-for-4 with one single, three doubles and five RBIs. Keylen Roper was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs while Brennan Alberts added two singles and one RBI, Kale West with one double and one RBI, Hunter Simmons with one single and two RBIs, Waylon Monteer and Ledgyr Conrow each with one single and one RBI, Eli Austin and Jaxson Stonecipher each with one single and Jesse Peterson with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-5, Josh Solomon went 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. Ben Oeth finished the game with one single and one RBI while Noah Hackman, Easton Gerding and Carson Renfrow added one single each, Layne Rapp with two RBIs and William Stoneking with one RBI.